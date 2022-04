TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Housing Authority is wiping its public housing waitlist clean, so people will need to reapply to live in the city’s six public properties. “Right now, they're looking at maybe months, sometimes even years to get into housing based on the availability that we have, the bedroom size that they need,” said THA’s vice president of communications Ginny Hensley.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO