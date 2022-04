OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A bill regarding the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) and the planned turnpike through Norman passed on Wednesday. Senate Bill 1610, which was amended by floor substitute, would require the OTA to do a study and make a report consisting of certain information regarding the proposed construction of the South Extension Turnpike, Outer Loop-East-West Connector Turnpike, or any part of the turnpike that would pass through any portion of Norman.

