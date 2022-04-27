ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced police arrest teen for felony assault and elder abuse after attack near Bear Creek

By Shawn Jansen
 2 days ago

An 18-year woman was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an elderly man with a large rock while he was walking along the Bear Creek footpath in Merced on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of an assault at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday at West 27th Street and H Street in Merced, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers located an elderly male with a laceration to his head and his face covered in blood. The victim told police he was walking along the Bear Creek footpath when an unknown subject picked up a large rock and struck him in the head with it.

The attacker then attempted to throw the rock again at the victim but missed, according to police.

The suspect, Angela Carrillo, 18, was positively identified by the victim and witness.

After an investigation, the attack was determined to be unprovoked. Carrillo was arrested and booked on charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

Merced police are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Officer Wilkins at 209-385-6905 or by email at FisterJ@cityofmerced.org .

Merced is the county seat of Merced County, which is located in the heart of California's fertile San Joaquin Valley.

