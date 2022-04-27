ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

‘I see hope’: Banks discovering untapped potential for investment in southern Dallas

WFAA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Mekeyas Newaye, the cost of buying a...

www.wfaa.com

UPI News

Texas BBQ chain failed to pay $867K in shared tips to workers

April 23 (UPI) -- A small barbecue restaurant chain in Texas failed to pay $867,572 in tips and overtime pay to more than 900 workers, the U.S. Labor Department said. Roanoke Hard Eight, which has five locations near the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, failed to pay their tipped employees all of their tips, the Labor Department said in a statement.
DALLAS, TX
Austonia

Texas' most expensive home for sale is a $45 million Lake Travis fortress in Austin

Lake Travis' most luxe home for sale is also the most expensive on the Texas market, according to Realtor.com. With a $45 million asking price, the Austin mansion has been on the market for just a few weeks and showcases some of the best the Hill Country has to offer.The home, aptly named "Villa Del Lago," offers a 15,400-square foot main house nestled on the hilly south shore of Lake Travis. The home includes outdoor space and a pool that overlooks the south shore of Lake Austin. (Realtor.com)Those who dare to make a bid won't be short on amenities—the home...
AUSTIN, TX
Ash Jurberg

The San Antonio billionaire pledging away his fortune

According to Forbes's latest list of billionaires, San Antonio is home to three billionaires. There is, however, another billionaire living in San Antonio that Forbes excludes from its list- Charles Butt. The CEO and chairman of beloved supermarket chain H-E-B was excluded from the individual billionaire's list as his fortune is shared with his family. The Butt family is worth over $17 billion, but none are recognized individually.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
How To Protest Your North Texas Home Appraisal

As North Texas homeowners get their appraisal notices in the mail, some are in shock over the sharp rise in the valuations of their homes. “People aren’t taking it well,” Robyn Price, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Realty, tells Local Profile. In the red-hot Collin County market, the...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Austonia

Austin area man offers Elon Musk free land to move Twitter's headquarters to his cattle ranch

After Twitter accepted Elon Musk’s deal to buy the social platform for $44 billion, Jim Schwertner made his own offer to Musk: 100 acres in Schwertner, Texas at no cost.As President and CEO of Schwertner Farms, he oversees farming and ranching on 20,000 acres of land just north of Georgetown, in Williamson and Bell County. He told Austonia he thinks Musk is the best thing to ever happen to Texas. He added that a business like Twitter would add a lot of jobs and boost the economy, so giving the land, which is about 75 football fields, to Musk would...
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

American Airlines Looks to Hire 400 Reservations Agents in North Texas

Fort Worth-based American Airlines is looking to hire 400 new employees to handle reservation phone calls as the carrier preps for a busy summer travel season. American Airlines said Monday that it is bumping up its workforce nationwide as it prepares for the busiest travel season of the year and, for the first time since 2019, a travel season free of many of the COVID-19 restrictions that hobbled the industry during the last two years.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

Dallas Now Has Its Own Hot Dog

We might eat a lot of BBQ in North Texas, but we also eat a whole bunch of hot dogs. According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, the city of Dallas was the third-biggest consumer of hot dogs in 2021. Only New York and Los Angeles ate more.
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

Texas homeowners reeling after property tax appraisals skyrocket

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Some new numbers are painting a clear picture of how hard North Texas homeowners are getting hit by skyrocketing property tax appraisals. CBS 11 News has learned that Collin County expects a record of 100,000 homeowners to protest their appraisals. A county commissioner we spoke with says it's the smart thing to do if you need financial relief.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
WFAA

April showers bring improvement to our drought

DALLAS — Our drought status at the beginning of April did not look good. Every county in North Texas was considered to be in a drought with many counties under severe drought status. We have had several rounds of showers and thunderstorms this season, but Sunday into Monday's rain...
DALLAS, TX

