‘I see hope’: Banks discovering untapped potential for investment in southern Dallas

After Twitter accepted Elon Musk’s deal to buy the social platform for $44 billion, Jim Schwertner made his own offer to Musk: 100 acres in Schwertner, Texas at no cost.As President and CEO of Schwertner Farms, he oversees farming and ranching on 20,000 acres of land just north of Georgetown, in Williamson and Bell County. He told Austonia he thinks Musk is the best thing to ever happen to Texas. He added that a business like Twitter would add a lot of jobs and boost the economy, so giving the land, which is about 75 football fields, to Musk would...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO