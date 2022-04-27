Denver Sheriff says it’s time to treat addicted inmates differently

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl is safe and her mother is under arrest for violation of a custody order. On February 14, 2022, 12 year-old Kaydence Reaume was reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) from her residence on Tennis Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, near the intersection […]
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police continue searching for answers 34 years after a woman was found dead inside a local motel. On April 14, 1988, 29-year-old Carolyn June O’Kelley, nicknamed Dodee, was found dead inside a motel on S. Nevada Avenue. The investigation revealed that O’Kelley was likely stabbed to death. Investigators also believe […]
There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are searching for a person of interest in an overnight homicide. On Friday at approximately 6:56 p.m., Pueblo police were sent to the 600 block of E. 3rd St. for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man dead on the scene who appeared to be shot. Pueblo Police […]
ESTILL, S.C. — An inmate in South Carolina has been sentenced to 120 months in federal prison after he used a lock-in-a-sock weapon during a brutal assault, according to the United States Department of Justice. George Junior Hall, 50, an inmate in the Federal Bureau of Prisons, was sentenced...
(Denver, Colo.) Denver police aren't playing around when it comes to a new teen prank using toy guns. In the "The Orbeez Challenge," which has gone viral on TikTok, teens upload videos of themselves shooting Orbeez balls out of car windows at passersby.
Anti-death penalty advocate Lea Rodger says she is keenly aware of the realities facing her and Richard Glossip, who she married this week inside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary where he sits on death row. Glossip, 59, already has narrowly escaped execution three times and could be the next man Oklahoma...
EVANS, Colo. — The Ramirez household can get a little chaotic with four kids, two turtles and a kitten. "Are you a happy boy?" Chelsea Ramirez said Wednesday to her 10-month-old son as he grabbed for the necklace around her neck. She doesn't mind, because that necklace has a...
A Iowa man has been charged in Idaho Falls after he reportedly beat two children and their mother at a motel in March.
A probable cause affidavit stated John Richard Wiles grabbed a 6-year-old boy by the neck and began hitting him, then hit the child’s mother when she tried to stop him. He also reportedly hit her 10-year-old son.
Police were called to the Motel 6 on Broadway in...
The suspicious object, responsible for the Friday night closure of a large portion of US 36 and the subsequent evacuations of several nearby residences, was identified over the weekend by the Boulder County Regional Bomb Team.
As Colorado's Fentanyl Accountability And Prevention bill continues to work its way through the legislative process, medical professionals and recovery advocates are encouraging people to do what they can now to fight the opioid and fentanyl crises.
Comments / 0