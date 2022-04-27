ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

SOLD: Virginia home with person squatting in basement

WUSA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two-story, brick and wood home is a...

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 5

Related
WUSA9

Woman left disabled after being bit by copperhead at Virginia restaurant

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above was published in January 2022 covering a different story. It was the snakebite story shared around the globe. At least that’s how it felt to Rachel Myrick, who was bitten by a poisonous snake more than 4.5 years ago in the foyer of a Spotsylvania County restaurant. The “crazy story,” as she called it, was broadcast by media and digital outlets across the world.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfax, VA
Real Estate
State
Virginia State
City
Fairfax, VA
Fairfax, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
99.1 WFMK

The Abandoned Old Mansion in the Michigan Woods

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In a secluded, undisclosed Michigan location, an old mansion sits decaying in the woods... Judging by the outside of this place, it looks like it may have...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squatting#Housing List
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WUSA9

Group shoots car 13 times, Hagerstown driver survives

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Hagerstown Police responded to an alarming scene Friday night when they discovered a driver who had been shot and a car with more than a dozen bullet holes. Around 9:45 p.m., police came on the scene in the 100 block of West Bethel Street and proceeded...
WTRF- 7News

A couple who was missing found fatally shot in woods near home

A missing New Hampshire couple was found Thursday evening shot multiple times in a wooded area by a hiking trial near their home. Authorities are investigating the deaths of 67-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid whose bodies were found near the Broken Ground Trail in Concord, New Hampshire, reported cleveland19. Witnesses say the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTOP

Virginia to get its 1st casino

Virginia is about to get its first casino. The state Lottery Board has voted to grant the first license to Hard Rock Bristol, to run the commonwealth’s maiden effort into this kind of gaming. “The Virginia Lottery has worked diligently for two years to build the appropriate regulatory structure...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy