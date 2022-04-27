ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, FL

Trial date set for executives who laundered money through former Regional Hospital in Williston

By WCJB Staff
WCJB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The executives accused of running Williston’s Regional General hospital bankrupt are facing legal consequences in two weeks. Ringleader Jorge Perez...

www.wcjb.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Woman who cited ‘sugar daddy’ to get out of Nikolas Cruz sentencing jury receives $8,000 a month

A possible juror in the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial left Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer baffled after appealing to the needs of her "sugar daddy" to justify skipping out on the trial.On Monday, a juror who has come to be known as "Ms Bristol”, told the court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that she had too many commitments to serve on the Cruz sentencing trial. The woman told WPLG that she receives $8,000 per month from her “sugar daddy” and that she relies on the money.“It’s all day for six-months and what’s my hardship? I need my sugar daddy money. I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williston, FL
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Government
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

South Florida prison guards charged with murder in beating death of 60-year-old inmate

Three correctional officers in South Florida were arrested and charged with murder in the death of an elderly inmate who was reportedly so badly beaten he died from a punctured lung and internal bleeding from the injuries, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, authorities described how the three guards, who were tasked with transferring the inmate from a mental health unit to a north Florida prison on 14 February, began beating the man senselessly after the 60-year-old reportedly threw urine at one of the officers.Following this, the group reportedly handcuffed the man and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

The family of the teen who died at a Florida amusement park files lawsuit

The family of Tyre Sampson, a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death at an Orlando-based amusement park last month, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. In a statement regarding his client’s lawsuit, personal injury attorney Ben Crump accused the defendants in Sampson’s case of negligence in “a multitude of ways.”
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regional Hospital#Wcjb#Regional General Hospital
NBC News

Roommate charged in killing of gay advocate found in Florida landfill

The roommate of a Florida gay rights advocate whose body was found in a Florida landfill in January has been charged with murder. Steven Yinger strangled Jorge Diaz-Johnston at his Tallahassee home and dumped his body, which was later found in a trash pile at a landfill in Baker, Florida, about 60 miles east of the Alabama border, according to an indictment issued by a circuit court in Leon County.
FLORIDA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Florida Doctor Must Face Feds’ Fentanyl Spray Kickback Lawsuit

Federal prosecutors adequately alleged that a Florida doctor violated the False Claims Act by issuing medically unnecessary prescriptions for Subsys, a fentanyl-based spray manufactured by. Insys Therapeutics Inc. and used to treat breakthrough cancer pain, a district court in the state said. Prosecutors sufficiently claimed that pain management doctor Edward...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
FOXBusiness

Ex-pharmacist gets 10 years in prison for $180M health care fraud

A former Mississippi pharmacist was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in prison for a healthcare fraud that resulted in more than $180 million in false billings being submitted to private insurers and the federal TRICARE program for military service members, of which more than $50 million was paid out by the government.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WCJB

Four Bradford County residents arrested in Starke drug bust

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Four Bradford County residents were arrested in a drug bust on Wednesday. According to sheriff’s deputies, the Bradford County drug unit and a swat team arrested three men and a woman after executing a raid on Southeast 144th Street in Starke. Three of the four...
STARKE, FL
WCJB

Convicted murderer in Putnam County faces death penalty again

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Putnam County jury is recommending the death penalty for a convicted murderer.   . 38-year-old Timothy Fletcher is being re-sentenced for strangling his step-grandmother in 2009.  A jury voted to give him the death penalty in 2012, but that sentence was nullified after Florida’s Capital Punishment System was ruled unconstitutional.  
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy