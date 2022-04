Tuscaloosa’s Ol’ Colony Golf Complex will not host an NCAA men’s golf regional as scheduled, The Tuscaloosa News has learned. John Gray, director of golf at Ol’ Colony, confirmed that the scheduled May 15-18 event will not take place at the course. He referred all questions to the University of Alabama, which had been listed as the host institution for the event on the NCAA website.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO