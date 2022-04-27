ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh police still looking for driver involved in 2021 pedestrian accident in Shadyside

By WPXI.com News Staff
 2 days ago
PITTSBURGH — It has been almost a year since Daniel Quarcoo was hit while crossing the street at Walnut and South Aiken streets in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood.

That incident left him in critical condition and Pittsburgh police say the driver still hasn’t been caught.

Watch the video above for Quarcoo’s recovery journey and how the accident played out from his point of view.

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WTAJ

Sheriffs searching for 4 wanted in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities have released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of April 22. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Zachary Howard, 26, of Somerset area — wanted for domestic charges Robert Rigo, 58, of Stoystown area — […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

UPDATE: Missing Clearfield County man found safe

UPDATE 4/25: Matthew Cherry was found safe, according to a tweet from state police on April 25. The original story is below. CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ-TV)- State Police are searching for a man they say may be endangered and was last seen Saturday morning. Matthew Ryan Cherry, 46, of Drifting, Pa. Police say Cherry was […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police: Harrisburg man led officers on 4-mile pursuit after fleeing hit-and-run crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is facing numerous charges after police say he led officers on a four-mile vehicle chase that ended in Swatara Township. Robert Eugene Felty, 49, of the 6400 block of Hunters Run Road, was under the influence of methamphetamine when he fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash where he allegedly struck two vehicles in his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, according to Lower Paxton Township Police.
HARRISBURG, PA
Pittsburgh police searching for suspects who allegedly stole safe on an office chair

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for suspects whom they believe stole a safe from an apartment by rolling it out on an office chair. In photos released by the police, the suspects are seen with a large object in a blanket sitting on a chair with wheels. Officers believe the suspects were walking out with a safe full of cash, jewelry, paperwork and five firearms.
PITTSBURGH, PA
