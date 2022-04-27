Pittsburgh police still looking for driver involved in 2021 pedestrian accident in Shadyside
PITTSBURGH — It has been almost a year since Daniel Quarcoo was hit while crossing the street at Walnut and South Aiken streets in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood.
That incident left him in critical condition and Pittsburgh police say the driver still hasn’t been caught.
Watch the video above for Quarcoo’s recovery journey and how the accident played out from his point of view.
