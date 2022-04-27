HS BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Andrews goes unbeaten in 2-4A - UPDATED

The Andrews baseball team celebrates the completion of an unbeaten District 2-4A season following a 15-0 win over Pecos on April 26. (Jessika McKernan, Andrews ISD)

ANDREWS 15

PECOS 0

ANDREWS – The Andrews baseball team capped off an undefeated District 2-4A campaign with a run-ruled win over Pecos in five innings on Tuesday.

Mustangs starter Brycen Diaz pitched a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts, while walking only two batters.

Brock Tijerina and Hagen Tuck both went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored to lead the Andrews’ offense. Tijerina added a double and Tuck stole a base.

Andrews’ Aidyn Olivas went 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored; Diaz was 2-for-4; Cooper Ivison went 1-for-1 with an RBI, two runs scored and two walks; Auden Bustamante went 1-for-2 with an RBI, a run scored and two walks; and Clay Manning drove in two runs and walked twice.

The Mustangs (18-6, 10-0) scored seven runs in the fourth to extend their lead to 15.

Andrews, which are district champions for the first time since 2016, will face San Elizario in the bi-district round of the playoffs on May 6-7 in Fort Stockton.

Game 1 is at 6 p.m. on May 6; Game 2 is at noon on May 7 and if needed, Game 3 will be played 30 minutes after Game 2.

GREENWOOD 9

MONAHANS 3

MONAHANS – Greenwood secured the third-place spot in District 2-4A with a road win over Monahans during Tuesday’s league finale.

The Rangers (12-15, 5-5) will face either Clint or El Paso Riverside in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

Rance Purser powered Greenwood’s offense by going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI, three runs scored, three stolen bases and two walks.

Greenwood’s Hudson Grace was 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored; Jaxon Ramos drove in two runs; Kye Compton went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI; and Dylan Dominguez was 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored.

On the mound for the Rangers, Nick Urias allowed one run on three hits over three innings, while striking out five. Grace did not allow a hit or a walk over 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

BIG SPRING 6

SWEETWATER 3

SWEETWATER – Ricky Escovedo tossed a four-hitter to lead Big Spring to a win over Sweetwater during Tuesday’s District 3-4A game.

Escovedo allowed three runs (none earned), walked two and struck out six over seven innings.

The Steers (19-9, 9-5) moved into a two-way tie for first with Snyder (16-8, 9-5) with one game remaining. The Steers will host Sweetwater again at 7 p.m. Friday in the district finale.

Big Spring’s Eli Cobos went 1-for-3 with an RBI, two runs scored and a walk; Joshua Miramontes scored twice; Isaiah Diaz was 1-for-2 with an RBI; Gabriel Baeza was 1-for-3 with a run scored; and Escovedo also doubled at the plate.

TLCA SETS

PLAYOFF

Midland TLCA will face Westbrook in a Class 1A bi-district playoff at 5 p.m. on May 6 at Steer Field in Big Spring.

The Eagles, who are in their second year as a program, made the playoffs for the second straight year.