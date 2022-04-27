ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Experts: Treatment, awareness key to battling fentanyl crisis

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hnniU_0fLGeZfk00

A key factor in the battle against fentanyl is raising awareness among the public of the opioid’s danger and treatment opportunities that are available, experts said Tuesday.

Fentanyl and the ongoing opioid epidemic were the topics of an online town hall hosted in the evening by State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa. He and his guests sought to shed light on the crisis impacting the North Bay and the rest of the nation.

Authorities stressed that fentanyl is smuggled into the U.S. from other countries and once here is sold on the streets or via social media. Furthermore, it can be accidentally consumed when people unknowingly take drugs laced with the opioid.

“These days you can die of an overdose never having been addicted to an opioid,” said Dr. Mario San Bartolome, a California Society of Addiction Medicine board member and medical director of the Social Determinants of Health Center for Innovation.

Much of Tuesday’s discussion echoed the sentiments of Sonoma County experts who were part of a recent series of Press Democrat stories about the fentanyl crisis and potential solutions for combating.

Fentanyl’s toxicity makes it 100 times more powerful than morphine — even a trace amount of it can be deadly. It also can be absorbed through the skin or inhaled when in a powder.

Since 2017, Sonoma County has tracked more than 500 overdose deaths, including 173 in 2020. At least 70% of those deaths were linked to fentanyl, according to county data.

From February 2017 to December 2017, the opioid was present in 14 overdoses in Sonoma County. In 2018, fentanyl deaths rose to 31 and hovered around that same number in 2019.

In 2020, 111 deaths were linked to fentanyl, according to county records.

Last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that opioids were linked to the vast majority of the nation’s 100,306 drug overdoses that took place over a 12-month period ending in April 2021.

About 10,000 of those overdoses happened in California, according to Dodd’s office.

“We must go after these distributors, and we are. But we also must educate parents and teenagers about the dangers of drug use,” the senator said during Tuesday’s discussion.

The notion was shared by Mona Leonardi, who co-founded the Napa-based fentanyl awareness nonprofit the Michael Leonardi Foundation.

Her son, Michael, died from fentanyl poisoning Feb. 24, 2020, at the age of 20. He’d purchased fentanyl via Snapchat from a drug dealer who advertised it as a Percocet pill, according to the foundation’s website.

Leonardi said lawmakers need to find someway to block opioids from getting into this country. She added that measures also must be taken against drug dealers who sell via social media.

“They’re out preying on our children,” she said.

A handful of viewers and listeners pitched solutions, including a Forestville woman who suggested drug-sniffing dogs be used at post offices.

“That’s kind of a practical way to deal with it onsite,” she said.

A Windsor woman asked whether anything could be done to rein in doctors who legally prescribe opioids.

San Bartolome responded that doctors have been scrutinized for years and some no longer prescribe fentanyl.

The matter revolves around illegal access to the opioid, which comes “from other places,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

US warns of 'mass overdoses' from fentanyl-spiked drugs

The top US agency combatting drug trafficking warned on Wednesday of a surge of "mass overdose" cases involving drugs like cocaine spiked with deadly amounts of fentanyl. Fentanyl -- which is cheap to make and is deadly in minute amounts -- and other synthetic opioids were involved in two thirds of the 105,000 US overdose deaths in the year to October 2021, according to the DEA. It told local law enforcement to assume that fentanyl is present in any drugs they come across. pmh/mlm
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

More than 92 pounds of fentanyl seized in California

California detectives seized around 92.5 pounds of illicit fentanyl in a massive drug bust, the Alameda County Sheriff's Department announced Saturday. Officials showed images of the synthetic opioids seized in the operation on social media. According to spokesman Sergeant Ray Kelly, raids on Friday revealed a major fentanyl manufacturing lab,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

'Done with dead kids': Here's how this nonprofit group is fighting fentanyl

A nonprofit organization is targeting bars and other popular nightlife destinations as places to offer fentanyl test strips. These strips help people who use drugs avoid overdoses due to contamination from the potentially fatal substance. FentCheck, an organization focused on harm reduction, provides the tests to various venues to prevent...
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forestville, CA
State
California State
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Napa, CA
Napa, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Vice

Drug Users Can Now Legally Buy Pure Fentanyl for Dirt Cheap in Canada

A harm-reduction organization in Vancouver is helping people addicted to opioids buy pharmaceutical-grade fentanyl at street prices as an alternative to the illicit drug supply—a first in North America. As first reported by the Globe and Mail, Portland Hotel Society launched its “enhanced access program” last week. The program...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Dodd
SFGate

California inmate overdoses plummet under drug program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The spiraling number of overdose deaths and hospitalizations among California prison inmates fell dramatically during the first two years of a program that uses prescribed drugs to treat more incarcerated addicts than any such program in the country, officials said Tuesday. The rate of overdose...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Opioids#Drugs#State
Government Technology

California Jail Inmates May Be Issued Electronic Bracelets

(TNS) — Santa Clara County inmates may soon be forced to wear “non-removable” electronic wristbands that would track their movements inside jail under a sheriff’s department proposal that is drawing skepticism among advocates of civil liberties. But the department calls its proposal a vast improvement to...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
AL.com

Alabama 1 of 6 states with no needle exchange, has nation’s highest opioid rate

Injection drug use across the United States is increasing as the misuse of prescription and synthetic opioids rages on. Many people who misuse drugs choose to inject because it delivers a faster, more intense high. But this method of delivering drugs into the body, particularly for people who share needles or syringes, also comes with an increased risk of transmitting bloodborne diseases like hepatitis and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
ALABAMA STATE
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Parents Magazine

CDC Warns About Severe Hepatitis Cases in Children

Health officials are sounding the alarm after several cases of acute hepatitis were reported in children recently. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a nationwide health advisory on April 21, urging doctors to watch out for the unusual liver inflammation. Nine children in Alabama—all under 10 years...
ALABAMA STATE
KTLA

Newsom’s controversial CARE Court proposal moves forward

California lawmakers decided on Tuesday to move forward with a proposal that could force those who are homeless and severely mentally ill into treatment. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s CARE Court proposal was voted on by members of the state Senate Judiciary Committee. Despite the proposal passing the committee with unanimous support, the controversial plan has several […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
3K+
Followers
340
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy