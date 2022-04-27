ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Bears ninth inning rally tops Tigers

By Dan Lucy
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35y2VN_0fLGdsDE00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears are back at Hammons Field opening a short mid-week homestand with in-state foes.

Tuesday night it’s Mizzou in town.

Wednesday night St. Louis University will pay a visit.

The Bears will took a three game winning streak into the game against Mizzou.

The Tigers won last week in Columbia.

But the Bears pitching was dialed in.

Ty Buckner ends the first inning with a k.

Then Dan Merrill comes in and strikes out five batters through four innings.

Also good defense behind him as Mason Hull goes full extension for the inning ending out

No runs for either side through five.

Top of the sixth, Mizzou’s Torin Montgomery and he sends a rocket to straightaway center, over the Coca-Cola sign and gone, a two-run homer, 2-nothing Mizzou.

Bottom of the ninth bases loaded with two outs…

Jaden Rolffs drops it out to right center that scores two and the Bears tie it up at two.

Next batter, Hayden Moore drives it out deep to left, neither Tiger can catch up to it.

And it’s a walk-off winner for the Bears, Missouri State wins 3-2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Bears beat Billikens, win fifth straight

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears were looking for their fifth straight win Wednesday night against St. Louis University. And it’s 1-nothing Billikens when the Bears Grant Wood shoots the gap in left center, Drake Baldwin and Spencer Nivens both score it’s 2-one Missouri State. But St. Louis loaded the bases in the second and Kyle […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Transfer portal shreds Missouri State hoops roster

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears basketball roster has taken a big hit on players entering the transfer portal or leaving the program in the last few weeks. There are only four players that remain on the roster that played in Missouri State’s NIT game at Oklahoma. Of the four, one is guard Isiaih Mosley who […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Cardinals will welcome their 50 millionth fan today

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals will welcome their 50 millionth regular-season fan in Busch Stadium history at Friday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The first game at Busch Stadium was on April 10, 2006. Ahead of entry to Friday’s game at 6:45 p.m., the current attendance total is 49,977,443. The organization expects to have […]
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MO
College Sports
City
Springfield, MO
City
Columbia, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri College Sports
KOLR10 News

Fighting Irish’s Howell signs with Milwaukee

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Catholic Fighting Irish basketball team won 28 games this past winter and advanced to the state championship Final Four. And one big piece of the Fighting Irish was senior sharp shooter Zach Howell. Howell averaged 24 points per game for the Irish and in became Springfield Catholic’s all-time leading scorer during his […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Trial date changed for woman charged with husband’s death

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. – A woman charged with the murder of her husband had a trial date set for May, but will now appear in court in September. Amy Murray, 40, of Iberia, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Authorities say they responded to a house fire at 9 Janice Drive on December 11, […]
IBERIA, MO
KOLR10 News

Two suspects found unconscious in Pulaski County Jail

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A reported emergency in the Pulaski County Jail led to two people being issued warrants for the delivery or possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility. On April 11th, correctional staff called on deputies after finding Kenneth Harting and Ronald Rollins unconscious and unresponsive in the jail. Both suspects […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Sentencing scheduled for woman connected to fatal stabbing

SAINT JAMES, Mo. — One of two people accused in the death of a man at a motel in Saint James, Missouri is expected to be sentenced on Monday, April 18. Kimberly Riston was found guilty of five felonies including second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. According, to the Phelps County Sheriff’s office, Donald Wethy, 36, […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#The Missouri State Bears#St Louis University#Tigers#Coca Cola#Missouri State#Nexstar Media Inc
KOLR10 News

Man following women in Springfield identified by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Cause of “serious” I-44 crash released

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
KOLR10 News

Hours-long standoff on W. Division in Springfield leads to arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greene County deputies arrested a man after a lengthy standoff in north-central Springfield. Fifteen people are being evaluated by the Greene County Fugitive Apprehension Unit assisted by the U.S. Marshals Midwest Violent Task Force after officers spent three hours trying to coax them out of a home on the 700 block of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FanSided

The St. Louis Cardinals don’t do hometown discounts

While “hometown discounts” often are cited as something players should be open to, the St. Louis Cardinals don’t seem to use them, and they really make no sense. Fairly often, players who have been with a team several seasons – usually the team they came to the majors with, and frequently the team that drafted them – will sign a contract with that team that is below their market value were they to test free agency. While some people (especially front office members) see that as a good thing, the concept is specious, and fortunately, the Cardinals don’t seem to play that game.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Meet St. Louis Cardinals rookie Brendan Donovan

Welcome to the Bigs, Brendan Donovan. The St. Louis Cardinals optioned OF Lars Nootbaar to Memphis and brought up utility player Brendan Donovan to make his major league debut. The 25-year-old from Germany bats from the left side of the plate and is able to play all four infield positions...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOLR10 News

20-year-old dead after Laclede County crash

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.– An early morning crash outside of Lebanon has left one person dead and another with minor injuries. On Friday, April 22 at about 6:10 a.m., Franklin E. Thompson, 20, was turning onto Highway 5 from Highway E but failed to yield to an oncoming semi-truck. Thompson’s vehicle was struck, entered the left […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Fatal tractor accident in Texas County

ROBY, Mo. — A man from Roby was killed in a tractor accident on Wednesday, April 20. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Johnny Berry, 67, was driving a compact utility tractor when the tractor ran off Hartzog Road over a low water bridge around 5 p.m. Berry was thrown from the tractor and […]
ROBY, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy