During Tuesday night’s game against the Cardinals, three Mets batters were hit by pitches. That raises the team’s total to 18 through just 19 games. Following the Mets’ win, right-hander Chris Bassitt went on a rant about the baseballs the MLB is using. He believes the lack of consistency in the baseballs is why batters around the league are getting plunked.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO