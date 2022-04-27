Prep girls golf roundup: La Grande defends home turf at La Grande Invitational

Buy Now La Grande High School golfer Sydney Cox lines up a putt at the La Grande Country Club on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The Tigers placed first overall, scoring a team score of 428. Davis Carbaugh/The Observer

LA GRANDE — The La Grande girls golf team stayed in good form on Tuesday, April 26, placing first overall in the team standings at the La Grande Invitational at the La Grande Country Club.

The Tigers tallied the best team score out of five teams, scoring 428 points. Dufur came in second at 447, while Ontario scored 474. Enterprise rounded out the efforts with a 527.

La Grande’s Emma Bell placed second individually, leading the Tigers with a 97. Marissa Lane was right behind in a tie for third overall, scoring a 98.

Sydney Cox was La Grande’s third best golfer on the day at 111. Dylann Justice tallied a 122 and Natasha Lane finished with a 128.

Up next, the Tigers will travel to Pendleton to compete at Wildhorse Golf Course on April 29.