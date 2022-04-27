Akron resident holds burglar at gunpoint until police arrive

AKRON, Ohio — A 41-year-old man is expected to survive after he was wounded in the head in a shooting Saturday just north of downtown. The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of East York and Dayton streets in the North Hill neighborhood, police say. Officers say they found the victim conscious in his vehicle and he was attempting to drive away, but his car was on an embankment at the intersection.

AKRON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO