EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been corrected to reflect Pierce is currently at large.

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Miller County prosecutor has charged a Lake Ozark man after he allegedly bit the ear off another man on Sunday evening.

Ryan Pierce is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and third-degree assault.

According to a probable cause statement, Lake Ozark police responded on Sunday evening to a report of a man being bitten and hit in the head.

Officials say Ryan Pierce allegedly forced his way into the residence on the 190 block of Palm Ridge and bit the ear off another person and hit the person in the head.

The victim’s doctor reported that the injuries were within centimeters of his jugular vein and could have killed him. The victim will need to have reconstruction of his left ear and his eye was severely bruised.

Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Pierce.

According to online court records, Pierce does not have a defense attorney listed.

The post Lake Ozark man charged after allegedly biting off the ear of another man appeared first on ABC17NEWS .