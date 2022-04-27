ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Matthews, KY

New health-focused café, smoothie shop opens in St. Matthews

By Louisville Business First
WLKY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — Jennifer Wilkinson suffers from food allergies, but she said her condition improved after she started getting fresh produce from her uncle's farms and cooking for herself. "That's when I started...

www.wlky.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGUN 9

New Eggo Waffle Flavors Are Inspired By Rich Desserts

If your mornings could use a bit more joy, Eggo’s newest waffle flavors are dessert-inspired to help start your day on a sweet note. The brand’s new Strawberry Cheesecake and Tiramisu Belgian-style Thick & Fluffy waffles are inspired by classic flavors you’d usually find after dinner, but are giving us an excuse to enjoy them for breakfast instead.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Panera's Strawberry Poppyseed Salad Is Back And Customers Are Thrilled

Panera Bread has announced the arrival of summer by bringing back this warm weather favorite. Listed as the Strawberry Poppyseed Salad with Chicken on the Panera menu, the meal has just 360 calories and costs $11.49 and comes with a side — it's available in most markets. Fans on Facebook are absolutely thrilled for its return, with one who shared, "The strawberry poppy seed salad is my absolute favorite! Love it!!" And another happy fan shouted out, "This is my favorite salad anywhere, I just wish the fruits could be year-round so they could sell it all the time."
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Tropical Smoothie Fans Will Be Happy About The Return Of Two Popular Flavors

Tropical Smoothie Cafe has struck gold with some of its beverages over the years. Every fan has a favorite: When customers want to indulge, they go for the Peanut Butter Cup or Mocha Madness smoothies, and when they want something with a nutritious punch, they grab a Detox Island Green. The chain has taken note of its customers' preferences and even created a greatest-hit menu on its website. The Bahama Mama and Acai Berry Boost made it onto the list, but not every fan favorite sticks around forever.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason Dunkin' Doubles The Brew In Its Iced Coffee

Dunkin's iced coffee has a lot of backing behind it. It is one of the chain's most popular coffee drinks and can be customized in a variety of different ways. Dunkin' lovers enjoy their chain's coffee because there are so many different options to enjoy it. Patrons can add cream, mocha, or even a blueberry shot to their coffee for a low costing additional fee, per FriedCoffee. But peeling back on all the added syrups and swirls, it is also extremely espresso-heavy. In fact, for every six ounces of water, Dunkin's iced coffee typically contains three tablespoons of coffee grinds — which is a great deal if a customer is paying under $2 for a small, according to Real Menu Prices.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
City
Saint Matthews, KY
City
Louisville, KY
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds an Unusual New Dessert

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report Frosty, for example, has been served since 1969 with barely any changes beyond price. It was 35 cents in 1969 and today it's 99 cents, which is still reasonable if you consider how much inflation has boosted our food costs today. Taco Bell's...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caf#Food Allergies#Cooking#Good Food#Smoothie#Food Drink#Honeydew#Asian#Vietnamese
InsideHook

The 5 Best Everyday Bourbons to Drink Right Now

Is it the whiskey you associate with the “lower-middle shelf”? Should these bottles be “interesting enough to sip neat, versatile enough to mix in cocktails, and cheap enough to splash in a pan of caramelized onions”? Or, is it what noted whiskey guru Fred Minnick suggests, that “these are bourbons you can actually buy in your local liquor store.”
DRINKS
NebraskaTV

Chipotle looking to add desserts to the menu

WASHINGTON (TND) — One of the United States' most popular casual Mexican restaurants is looking to sweeten up its menu with a new item. Chipotle wants to add a dessert item to its variety of dishes. The fast-food restaurant's CEO Brian Niccol announced Wednesday that the company has been testing dessert options that it hopes to add in the near future.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Häagen-Dazs' Street Food Ice Cream Flavors - What To Know Before Buying

Häagen-Dazs ice cream has undergone a street-style makeover. The famous brand's newest lineup, dubbed the City Sweets collection, swirls in the flavors of international foods from street vendors, according to People. Imagine the quintessential snacks from the bustling avenues of your favorite cities, jammed into pints of five fresh takes on popular Häagen-Dazs flavors.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

5 Great Breakfast Finds I Started Buying This Year (They’re All Less than $5!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’m always on the hunt for new and new-to-me groceries, and this year has taken my search to the next level. Whether it’s due to the rise in prices or certain staples being out of stock where I shop, I’ve had to alter my purchasing habits a bit more than usual. On the bright side, it’s allowed me to try more items — including ones I typically would have passed over. There have been hits and misses, but I’m here to talk about the hits!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

How To Make An Oaks Lily, The Official Cocktail Of The Kentucky Oaks

Get your floppy hats, bowties, and fascinators ready! Each May, as spring is in full swing in the U.S., people from all over the world travel to Louisville, Kentucky to watch 20 horses and jockeys race to the finish line. The tradition has been embedded in American culture since it began in 1875, according to the event's official website.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Mashed

Dunkin' Just Announced The Return Of A Fan-Favorite Coffee Flavor

Some people judge the change of the seasons by differences in the trees and flowers, adjustments in temperature, or the date on the calendar. But real foodies know that the proper way to ring in a new season is by tracking their favorite coffee chain menus to see when their favorite warm-weather drinks are dropping. Spring is officially here, according to the calendar, but it doesn't arrive at Dunkin' until April 27, which is when the chain will begin serving its new spring menu.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

How Long It Really Takes Häagen-Dazs To Bring New Flavors To Market - Exclusive

Summer is on the horizon, which means it's the optimal time for some sunshine and new ice cream flavors. Häagen-Dazs just launched the City Sweets collection, and it is all things street foods. That means the flavors are inspired by crunchy churros, salty pretzels, cake swirled with a berry sauce, coffee, and black-and-white cookies that you grab on-the-go in most big cities (per the company's press release). Dream flavors is really an understatement here.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Del Taco's New Drink Flavors Show The Boba Trend Isn't Going Away

When that thirst hits, boba tea can offer some bursting refreshment. In a recent Del Taco announcement, the quick service restaurant brand shared that it is expanding its boba beverages to include two new fusion flavors. As FoodBeast reported in 2020, the popular fast food company was the first to offer beverages inspired by bubble tea on its menu. When launched, the price was considered more cost-effective than other specialty beverages. In addition, when the company expanded the beverage line in 2021, Tim Hackbardt, Chief Marketing Officer at Del Taco commented in a company statement that because of "its viral popularity and uniqueness to our category, we knew we wanted to bring it back and share new ways for our guests to experience Poppers."
FOOD & DRINKS
thepioneerwoman.com

Fruit Tart

This easy fruit tart is the Goldilocks of summer desserts: it's easier than making a classic summer pie, but fancier than a down-home fruit cobbler. It looks dramatic, elegant, and downright impressive, but it's actually simple to make. Sounds just right, right?. Do you need a tart pan for this...
RECIPES
Mashed

Guinness Just Launched Cold Brew Coffee Beer. Here's What To Know

Coffee and beer seem like an unlikely power combo. Whereas many people start their day with coffee to wake them up, beer is more of an evening, post-work drink. But there is a reason why espresso martinis seem to be all the rage these days — it seems that people love the taste of fresh, high-quality espresso combined with the relaxing effects of alcohol (via InsideHook).
DRINKS
97.5 WOKQ

These Are 25 of the Best Bakeries in New Hampshire

Everyone's got a bit of a sweet tooth, and sometimes you just have to treat yourself and indulge it. You may be someone whose favorite dessert comes coated in frosting and sprinkles, i.e. cake or cupcakes. Perhaps you instead enjoy combining fruit with sweets (it becomes healthier that way, right?), by having some chocolate-covered strawberries.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy