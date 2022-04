The Winona Winhawks cruised to a 10-0 five inning victory tonight over the Faribault Falcons at Alexander Park. The Winhawks were ranked #1 in the preseason poll in Class 3A. Two pitchers combined for a 2 hitter against the Falcons. Unfortunately the positions were not written in for Winona in...

FARIBAULT, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO