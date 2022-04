As the micromobility industry consolidates around a few key players and cities become more discerning about which operators they allow on their streets, operators are looking for ways to appear more attractive to cities. If there’s one thing cities seem to hate more than scooters riding on sidewalks, it’s taking ownership for why scooter riders are on sidewalks in the first place and responding with dedicated bike lanes. As a result, it operators like Voi have turned to advanced rider assistance systems to give them a good reputation.

BICYCLES ・ 2 DAYS AGO