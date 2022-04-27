ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Former Virginia Tech power forward Haynes commits to ETSU basketball

Blacksburg, VA — ETSU head basketball coach Des Oliver told me he’s “big man” hunting this offseason and he has one in his sights after 6-foot-eight 215-pound power forward Jalen Haynes from Virginia Tech committed to the Bucs.

The Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., native appeared in nine games for the Hokies in 2021-22. He played 25 total minutes and scored seven points between two games.
As a freshman, Haynes flashed promise but was constantly held out of games due to reportedly breaking rules and not meeting academic standards.
Out of high school, Haynes chose the Hokies over Mississippi State, Boston College, and UCF.

