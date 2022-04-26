ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals bolster their pass rush in Bucky Brooks' latest mock draft

By Alex Sutton
 2 days ago
With the NFL draft just two days away, we’re going to take a look at what all of the top mock drafts have the Arizona Cardinals doing in the first round. At this point, no one’s guess is going to get any better and the mocks a few days out are typically the most accurate.

With that in mind, we start with the latest projections from NFL Media’s Bucky Brooks. In this scenario, many of the top prospects coveted by the Cardinals are selected far before pick No. 23. Wide receiver Jameson Williams is taken by the Vikings. Drake London goes to the Jets at pick No. 10 and Chris Olave lands in Philadelphia at 15.

Even the likes of defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt and receiver Treylon Burks are long gone before the Cardinals make their selection. With the 23rd pick, they opt to select Purdue edge rusher George Karlaftis.

The high-motor pass rusher could fill the void created by Chandler Jones’ departure.

Karlaftis is a polarizing prospect, but certainly plays a position of need following the departure of Chandler Jones to the Raiders. Some view Karlaftis to be a future star, while others would avoid him completely in the first round. His sack numbers aren’t amazing but has elite strength and bull rush abilities at the next level.

General manager Steve Keim was asked about Karlaftis during his predraft press conference a few days ago.

“Karlaftis is a guy who maybe doesn’t have bells and whistles in terms of bend and end rush abilities, but you know what you’re getting,” he said. “You know you are getting a man that is grown and he absolutely loves the game.”

Keim’s comments certainly aren’t bullish on the Purdue product, but Karlaftis is a real option for the Cardinals at 23.

Nicknamed ‘The Greek Freak’ by Purdue fans, Karlaftis tallied 14 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in 26 career games. Many project him to be a very good pass rusher at the next level.

With the draft nearly upon us, George Karlaftis is certainly a name to watch for the Cardinals.

