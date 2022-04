My late and great friend Willie Morris once confided, “Rickey, you know, we all write best about what we care about most.”. In that case, what follows should be a doozy. Bobby Cleveland – Robert Hayes Cleveland, Jr. – was my younger brother by 21 months. Our daddy, a sports writer before us, often instructed us both: “Make sure you get the news in first.” So, I will: Bobby died Thursday of injuries suffered in an automobile accident. He was 67, and he had lived every day of his time on this planet to the absolute fullest – and then maybe to overflowing.

