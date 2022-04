FAYETTEVILLE — No. 5 Arkansas is set to host Ole Miss for three games this weekend at Baum-Walker Stadium. Arkansas (32-9, 12-6) and Ole Miss (23-17, 6-12) are on opposite ends of the standings in the SEC West, but Dave Van Horn said you can throw out the records when these two teams face each other. Ole Miss was ranked No. 1 in some preseason polls and Van Horn knows the Hogs will get their best shot this weekend.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 11 HOURS AGO