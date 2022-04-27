ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin men’s tennis gets ready to host Big Ten Tournament

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — The Badger men’s tennis team is just days away from postseason play...

Badgers want to keep momentum going after series win vs. Nebraska

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin softball put on a show at Goodman Diamond over the weekend. Not only did the Badgers hand Nebraska its first Big Ten loss of the season, but they went on to sweep the doubleheader. However, there wasn’t a lot of celebrating after picking up the series win because in the their eyes, it’s what they expected to do.
Wisconsin football's tackle leaders from 2021

In 2021, the Wisconsin Badgers’ defense was one of the best in the country and was able to shut down its opponents with physical and suffocating defense. A huge part of this fantastic defense was the Badgers’ ability to wrap up, especially behind the line of scrimmage. This article is going to look at some of the Badgers’ leading tacklers from last season, who helped to make this defense so dominant.
Iowa men’s golf team confident ahead of Big Ten Championships

The Iowa men’s golf team has experience heading into the Big Ten Championships. Three of the Hawkeyes’ five players in the lineup competed in the 2021 Big Ten Championships, when Iowa was runner-up to Illinois by one stroke. Junior Mac McClear, who is the reigning Big Ten individual...
Josh Ogundele returning to Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team after portal flirtation

The Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team received news today that center and forward Josh Ogundele is returning to Iowa City after previously exploring the transfer portal. Per his own Twitter feed, Ogundele announced the return to Iowa. With two other former Iowa players having also entered the portal, Ogundele’s return gives the Hawkeyes a presence in the paint that they could continue to develop with time. Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffrey recruited Ogundele after he moved from London, England, to the United States at the age of 16. Big 🍇’s back 😈 pic.twitter.com/zvL5cMMKYC — Josh Ogundele (@damijosh2047) April 28, 2022 Ogundele, who appeared in...
Iowa Basketball Player Withdraws From Transfer Portal

Josh Ogundele will return to Iowa after withdrawing his name from the NCAA transfer portal. The Hawkeyes center announced his decision in a Twitter post Thursday afternoon. Buried down Iowa’s bench, Ogundele only scored seven points in as many games during his freshman campaign, logging 17 total minutes. Last season, he averaged 1.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 5.2 minutes in 19 games.
Iowa track and field to travel to Drake Relays, Kip Janvrin Open

Iowa track and field is heading across the state this week for the Drake Relays in Des Moines and Kip Janvrin Open in Indianola. The Hawkeyes’ in-state travel comes less than a week after hosting their only home meet of the season, the Musco Twilight Invitational, on April 23.
Coach of the Week – Sun Prairie’s Doug Maughan

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — This Spring, Doug Maughan has seen his share of track and field meets canceled because of the weather. Two weeks ago Sun Prairie was about to call of another one until Maughan took action and helped the Cardinals and their opponent with one bus trip to Beloit.
