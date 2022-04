Hickman baseball’s offense dominated Smith-Cotton 13-3 on Wednesday in Columbia, leading to its second-straight mercy-rule victory. It was a sluggish start for the Kewpies’ pitching staff as starter Zach Bates began each of the first four innings by allowing the first batter he faced on base. In the third inning, he gave up his first run by walking four straight batters. Fortunately for Hickman, Bates got out of the inning with just one run allowed.

