Child on bike injured in hit-and-run in Goodyear near Elliot Rd. & Estrella Pkwy.

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 17-year-old girl and a young woman are dead after a shooting in the parking lot of a Casa Grande apartment complex Sunday evening. Casa Grande police say they received multiple calls about gunfire at the Sonoran Apartments near Pottebaum Road and Doan Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found people in the area trying to help the victims in a car. Officers learned that there were two victims, both of whom had multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release posted on Facebook. Police identified one of them as 18-year-old Leslie Cota, who lived in the area. Cota was found inside a car. She had been shot several times and was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim was a 17-year-old girl who was found right behind the car. She also had multiple gunshots wounds. First responders treated her on the scene. She was then flown to a Valley hospital by helicopter. She died from her injuries just before midnight. Officers learned that Cota and the teen were friends.

CASA GRANDE, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO