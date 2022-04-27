ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

Child on bike injured in hit-and-run in Goodyear near Elliot Rd. & Estrella Pkwy.

 2 days ago

"Water is regulated through a 60-inch stormwater pipe, and it'll go underground under the street," Overton said. "It allows for a slower release into the existing stormwater infrastructure."

KOLD-TV

Teen girl, young woman shot to death at Casa Grande apartment complex

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 17-year-old girl and a young woman are dead after a shooting in the parking lot of a Casa Grande apartment complex Sunday evening. Casa Grande police say they received multiple calls about gunfire at the Sonoran Apartments near Pottebaum Road and Doan Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found people in the area trying to help the victims in a car. Officers learned that there were two victims, both of whom had multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release posted on Facebook. Police identified one of them as 18-year-old Leslie Cota, who lived in the area. Cota was found inside a car. She had been shot several times and was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim was a 17-year-old girl who was found right behind the car. She also had multiple gunshots wounds. First responders treated her on the scene. She was then flown to a Valley hospital by helicopter. She died from her injuries just before midnight. Officers learned that Cota and the teen were friends.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
AZFamily

13-year-old boy riding bicycle dead after hit-and-run in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 13-year-old boy has died after a hit-and-run in Goodyear on Tuesday afternoon. The boy was riding his bike after school when he was hit in a neighborhood near Elliot Road and Cotton Lane just before 3 p.m. In an update around 8:30 p.m., police confirmed the boy did not survive his injuries and died several hours after the crash.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Flagstaff preparing for monsoon season using detention basins

Child on bike injured in hit-and-run in Goodyear near Elliot Rd. & Estrella Pkwy. The boy was an eighth-grade student at Estrella Mountain Elementary School. In a letter sent to parents, principal Lynzee Booras told parents the boy was heading home when he was hit. The school will have counselors on campus for students on Wednesday, Booras said.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested in Mesa cold cases that happened 30+ years ago

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanks to DNA and fingerprints, there’s a break in two cold cases that are more than 30 years old in Mesa. Police took 58-year-old Thomas Davis Cox from Colorado into custody on Saturday at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Police say he is responsible for sexually assaulting and murdering 22-year-old Susan Morse at her Mesa apartment on Oct. 16, 1989. Investigators also said he sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman a year later in the same apartment complex.
MESA, AZ
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
AZFamily

Man accused of shooting Phoenix police officer at gas station released from hospital

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who investigators say shot a Phoenix police officer earlier this month at a gas station is out of the hospital. Nicholas Cody Cowan was wheeled out of the hospital on Monday evening and was taken to the Phoenix Police Headquarters in downtown Phoenix. Wearing a yellow hospital gown, Cowan was pushed in a wheelchair from a van into the building. He didn’t say anything and just looked at our cameras a couple of times. About an hour later, he was moved to a Maricopa County jail to be booked. He’s expected to face a judge on Monday night. Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams had previously said they would use the handcuffs from the injured officer on Cowan when he was taken to jail.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead, man injured in shooting at West Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead and a man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a West Phoenix apartment complex late Sunday evening. Phoenix police say multiple gunshots were reported around 11:15 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Tuckey Lane, south of Glendale Avenue. When officers arrived on that scene, they found 43-year-old Tokeita Johnson and an unidentified man; both had been shot.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Additional areas set to evacuate as Crooks Fire containment falls

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Crooks Fire has now burned more than 6,400 acres about 11 miles south of Prescott. More neighborhoods in the region are now on standby to evacuate more than a week after the fire began. Families living in Ponderosa Park, Pine Flat, and West Poland...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Nicole Underwood

Arizona’s Old West Highway 60: A historic route with plenty of nuances

(PINAL COUNTY, AZ) - Arizonans now more than ever have the urge to explore, after nearly two years of quarantine times paired with travel restrictions. Getting out of the bubble and traveling on a tried-and-true stretch of road rich with history has great appeal. And with more growth happening in the state, there’s even more aspects to discover. So, let’s get you on the right path: the historic route of Highway 60.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

76-year-old man dead after hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 76-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night in Phoenix and the driver is still on the loose. The victim, later identified as Carlos Gonzalez, was trying to cross Glendale Avenue, near 37th Avenue, around 8 p.m. when he was hit by a driver in a silver vehicle, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ

