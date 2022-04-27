ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Faulty sensor responsible for false unhealthy Air Quality Index reading in Mobile, ADEM says

By Ariel Mallory
WALA-TV FOX10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management says a faulty sensor is to blame for unhealthy Air Quality Index readings in Mobile. On Tuesday, the AQI showed a value of...

www.fox10tv.com

WALA-TV FOX10

Humid air is back with us

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The humid air is certainly back and you can feel all of that as of midmorning. Isolated rain has also been with us since the sun came up, primarily in coastal spots. Coverage of showers will be around 20-30% today through the weekend so if you have outdoor plans there will be a few pockets of rain at times so keep that in mind. No severe weather will be place thankfully. In the week ahead, rain coverage will go back down but the heat levels will climb back to the upper 80s and morning temps will stay in the mid to upper 60s each day. Definitely a sign of the times that summer is just around the corner.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Exploration and site evaluation of Clotilda begins next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Starting next week, the Alabama Historical Commission will begin a 10-day exploration of the last known slave ship to arrive in the United States. This evaluation was made possible through $1 million in funding from the state. This means that the history and story of Clotilda will...
