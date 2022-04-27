Faulty sensor responsible for false unhealthy Air Quality Index reading in Mobile, ADEM says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The humid air is certainly back and you can feel all of that as of midmorning. Isolated rain has also been with us since the sun came up, primarily in coastal spots. Coverage of showers will be around 20-30% today through the weekend so if you have outdoor plans there will be a few pockets of rain at times so keep that in mind. No severe weather will be place thankfully. In the week ahead, rain coverage will go back down but the heat levels will climb back to the upper 80s and morning temps will stay in the mid to upper 60s each day. Definitely a sign of the times that summer is just around the corner.

MOBILE, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO