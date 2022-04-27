ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steph Curry Co-Signs Jayson Tatum's Comments on Kevin Durant

By Joey Linn
 2 days ago

Steph expanded upon Tatum's comments following the Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets series

Ahead of Golden State's Game 5 matchup with the Denver Nuggets, Steph Curry expanded upon some comments that Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum made about Kevin Durant. While Durant had an underwhelming series in that 4-game sweep, especially for his standards, Jayson Tatum said the Celtics continued to play him based upon what he is capable of, rather than what he was doing. In his media session on Tuesday, Steph Curry said that's how the Warriors need to approach Denver.

"I think Jayson Tatum - I like the quote he had yesterday after the game. He was talking about what he did to slow KD down. He was like, 'You have to approach KD of what he's capable of, not what he's doing.' I like that quote in terms of, you gotta approach Denver in terms of what they're capable of. Everybody is playing extremely well, and the level they can get to we gotta match that and exceed it if we want to close out," Steph said.

Despite the dominant 3-0 start to this series, and a chance to win it at home after the Game 4 loss, Steph is not taking the Denver Nuggets lightly. He recognizes that they have an MVP on their side, and role players that can reach high levels. Because of this, like Tatum with Durant, Steph wants his team to approach Denver with an appropriate level of respect in order to close this series out on Wednesday.

Comments / 17

guest
2d ago

Sometimes I really don’t understand the point of most news articles. This one in particular really didn’t need to be written because it offers no insight and no new information. The writer gets credit for pretty much co-signing on another writer’s quote from Tatum and Curry. That’s one minute that I can’t get back. Thanks.

Zion
2d ago

Think about this. The Team Cleveland had in the play-in. If they had LeBron James guarantee they would have beat the Celtics.

Brian Lenahan
2d ago

Gotta respect Denver, they are a team that has come back from 1-3 twice in the playoffs 2 years ago. They don't have thier complete team but still dangerous.

