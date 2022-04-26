JV Golf Opens Season

COMMERCE — Grace Liotino scored twice for the Walled Lake Northern Knights, who came from behind to defeat their crosstown rivals, the Walled Lake Central Vikings 2-1 in a key Lakes Valley Conference game Thursday night. “That’s the fun part about high school rivalries and crosstown, is that these...
JACKSON – With 112 points, East Kentwood’s girls track team easily won the Charlie Janke Invitational on Friday at Jackson. Zeeland East was second with 91.5. Saline was third with 65. East Kentwood got a win in the long jump from Anastatia Beach, going 17′5. In pole vault,...
This spring hasn’t provided much good weather for track and field. But it has been good weather for Bears. Cool temperatures and a stiffy chilly breeze seemed to suit the Jefferson Bears perfectly Saturday as both the both and girls won their own invitational. “It was warm enough for...
GRAND BLANC, MI — It was a beautiful evening for a baseball game. Or two, in fact. Flint Powers Catholic are unranked and have just two seniors on the team and split wins in a Thursday, April 28 doubleheader against defending state champion Grand Blanc. The Chargers beat the...
LaGRANGE, Ohio — Except for a high pitch that Zoey Schmitt batted down for a dropped third strike to end the game, Walsh Jesuit sophomore Natalie Susa’s precise work stifled Keystone to open the Prebis Memorial Invitational. In that case, even her pitch that missed the zone flustered...
Several members of the Midland Figure Skating Club placed at the Michigan Showcase hosted by the Ice House Skating Academy in Brighton recently.
Ciarra Franklin took first in qualifying in Pre-Juvenile Character and then finished second in the final while performing to "In My Dreams" from the movie Fantasia , and in Pre-Juvenile Emotional Performance she finished first in the final while skating to "I Hear a Symphony." That win advanced her to the Junior Parade of Champions, where she finished second.
Report card: Leechburg junior pitcher Anna Cibik capped a busy week by throwing a pair of one-hitters Friday in a doubleheader sweep over Ellis School. The Blue Devils won 15-0 and 12-1. On Monday, she threw a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts in a 4-3 loss to Springdale. Tuesday, she tossed a no-hitter and had eight strikeouts in an 18-0 victory over Riverview. Leechburg is 6-3 overall and 6-1 in Section 3-A.
KALAMAZOO - In the words of long-time Loy Norrix track coach, Ted Duckett, “When you come to this meet, you find out in a hurry what you have to do before the Regional.”. That is just what Coldwater High School’s track & field athletes found out here Friday at the Don Lukens Invitational, a multi-divisional meet hosted by Kalamazoo Loy Norrix High School.
ESSEXVILLE, MI – Garber hosted their cross-river rival John Glenn for a girls soccer match on Thursday. The Dukes took home the victory of 6-1 over the Bobcats. Moving forward, Garber faces Bay City Central at 4:30 p.m. tonight at Handy Middle School. John Glenn faces Alma at 4:30 p.m. tonight at Alma High School.
The Austintown Fitch girls basketball team has landed its next head coach, and it's a former Falcon hooper. Natalie Lynn, a 2017 grad will take over for the Lady Falcons, who needed to fill the position after Jeff Wilson stepped down in March. Lynn, who was a four-year letter winning...
ALLENDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University lacrosse team faced the #7 Grand Valley State Lakers in the GLIAC Semifinals on Friday (April 29), as the Lakers cruised to a 23-2 victory over the Wildcats.The Wildcats most impressive season in program history concludes with a 9-8 overall record. How...
ALLEGAN, MI – A tennis journey that started as a youngster learning the game on local courts has turned into one of the greatest careers in Allegan High School history for senior Regan Fales. After reaching the semifinal round of the Division 3 No. 1 singles state finals as...
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kennedy’s top six hitters finished with 12 hits as the Eagles downed Ursuline, 9-2. Gavin Shrum led the team with three hits. Alex DeSalvo, Aidan Rossi, Caleb Hadley and Jaden Rishel all had two hits apiece. Jake Hettrick started the game by pitching five innings, permitted two hits and struck out […]
FLINT – Tony Holliday is headed back to the college basketball coaching ranks,. After spending the last two seasons coaching the boys at Flint Hamady, Holliday resigned to accept an assistant coaching job with Northwestern State in Louisiana. Holliday joins the staff headed by new coach Corey Gipson. He...
