JV Golf Opens Season

Several members of the Midland Figure Skating Club placed at the Michigan Showcase hosted by the Ice House Skating Academy in Brighton recently. Ciarra Franklin took first in qualifying in Pre-Juvenile Character and then finished second in the final while performing to "In My Dreams" from the movie Fantasia , and in Pre-Juvenile Emotional Performance she finished first in the final while skating to "I Hear a Symphony." That win advanced her to the Junior Parade of Champions, where she finished second.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO