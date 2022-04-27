Photos: Betty White’s Los Angeles home hits market

BEVERLY HILLS (Reuters) - Personal items that once belonged to the iconic comedic actress Betty White, including a gold watch from her mother, are set to go up for auction in September. Awards, paintings, scripts, jewelry and red carpet outfits from the homes of “The Golden Girls” actress were put...
Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo are major players in the real-estate game. They recently sold their Pacific Palisades home for $57.5 million after buying it from former couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. Now, they’ve sunk $52 million into a stunning Montecito estate that was previously owned by Rob Lowe.
Mark Wahlberg is selling his more than 6-acre Beverly Hills megamansion for a cool $87.5 million. Mark Wahlberg is selling his more than 6-acre Beverly Hills megamansion for a cool $87.5 million. With 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms, the home has more than enough room for the 50-year-old actor and...
The custom-made Los Angeles home of actor Kaley Cuoco and her equestrian ex-husband, Karl Cook, has sold for nearly $16.2 million. The nearly 11,000-square-foot Hidden Hills residence sold on March 31 in an off-market deal, according to public records. It had been home to Ms. Cuoco, 36, and Mr. Cook, 31, since early 2020. The couple bought it together for $11.75 million through two separate trusts connected to their business managers.
Sasha Obama has a new boyfriend. The 20-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama is dating the 24-year-old son of “Ray” actor Clifton Powell, the Daily Mail reported Wednesday. Sasha and Clifton Powell Jr., a former college basketball player who now works as a commercial director, reportedly began...
Betty White has been gone for four months and she is still sadly missed. For anyone looking for a piece of Hollywood history, her beloved Brentwood home has come up for sale of $10.575 million. The family-friendly neighborhood has long been a celebrity favorite for A-list stars like Reese Witherspoon, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gwyneth Paltrow, so this property should be snapped up pretty quickly.
Bruce Willis has reportedly been preparing for his health issues for quite a while now. According to Page Six, his efforts went beyond taking as much acting work as possible, selling close to $65 million worth of properties in the years before his diagnosis announcement. According to Page Six, Willis'...
“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
Rio is Goldie Hawn’s granddaughter, and is the youngest daughter of Goldie’s son, Oliver Hudson. Fans can’t help but notice that Hawn and Rio are two peas in a pod, having the same carefree and joyous spirit that anyone can see in any of the photos that Hawn proudly posts of her granddaughter.
April has been quite the eventful month for Kaley Cuoco. This past Thursday marked the premiere of season two of her show The Flight Attendant on HBO Max. Earlier this month, it was reported that she sold the Hidden Hills home she’d once shared with ex-husband Karl Cook for $16 million in an off-market deal. Now, word has surfaced via Dirt that the former Big Bang Theory star purchased a new home in nearby Agoura Hills for $5.25 million from none other than Twilight actor Taylor Lautner.
Betty White loved her animals and it didn’t matter whether it was a four-legged friend or even a cockroach. That’s right. The famed actress even called one of them a sweet nickname. As we said, Betty loved her animals. Let’s take a look at this tender video and see how White handled an interaction with a cockroach.
Click here to read the full article. If you’ve watched the new season, you may have questions about Chelsea Lazkani’s accent on Selling Sunset season 5 and if her voice is real or fake.
Chelsea is the newest cast member on Selling Sunset, Netflix’s reality TV show about a group of agents at The Oppneheim Group, a luxury real estate brokerage firm in Los Angeles. In an interview with TODAY in 2022, Chelsea explained that she joined the Selling Sunset cast to be a role model for other Black women in luxury real estate. “It was very [anxiety-inducing] to be in...
The home is developed and being sold by Viewpoint Collection-who purchased the underlying property in 2015 for a little over $13.5 million. A brand-new modernist mansion designed by the architect Zoltan Pali and located in the East Gate enclave of Los Angeles’s tony Bel Air neighborhood overlooking the fourth green of the Bel Air Country Club was listed Monday for $47.5 million.
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
Celebrity home sales are usually quite the hot topic. It was even a big deal before the internet was born. Numerous magazines would litter grocery store aisles, all with pictorials of the latest celebrity putting their house on the market. It was good fun, and still is. While most houses...
It’s only been four days since Selling Sunset dropped ten—we repeat, ten—new episodes, and the show is already taking Netflix by storm. Selling Sunset season five just premiered on the streaming service last Friday. After a matter of days, the popular reality series has already claimed the number one spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched shows. (It’s currently ranked ahead of Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes, The Marked Heart, Married at First Sight, Anatomy of a Scandal and Bridgerton.)
