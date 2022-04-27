ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite Narrowly Losing, It's Still All Smiles for Kyle Larson at Talladega

By Michael Eubanks
Auto Racing Digest
 2 days ago

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion's confidence climbs substantially with his best-ever career finish on a superspeedway

He may have lost out on the chance to score his first Cup Series win on a superspeedway, but Kyle Larson was still all smiles following Sunday’s race at Talladega.

The defending Cup Series champion led 32 Laps in the GIECO 500 and was sitting in second place coming off Turn Four on the final lap. But he moved up high in the tri-oval in an attempt to take the lead, causing his car to lose momentum and sending the No. 45 Toyota of Kurt Busch into the wall in the process.

Larson finishing the race in fourth place - still his best Talladega finish in nine seasons of Cup competition.

"I feel like I did a pretty near perfect job for me at a superspeedway until the last lap there,” Larson said. “I think I just kind of faked going high, then went back low. I had that run. Ross (Chastain) helped me with that run. It kind of baited me into going to the outside. Just a little inexperience probably there.

"But really proud of my team. We did a great job executing all race long. The car was great. I felt like we could push people great. I felt like we could receive pushes well. Yeah, like I said, really proud of them.”

It may come as a surprise that Larson has yet to win at a superspeedway. Arguably the best driver on the circuit right now, he has won on everything from short tracks to intermediate tracks to road courses.

However, NASCAR’s two biggest tracks - Talladega and Daytona - have always been his kryptonite. In fact, Larson only has one superspeedway win in any form of competition to his name - coming in an Xfinity Series race at Daytona in 2018.

But despite his past poor performances on the big tracks, Larson still believes his superspeedway skills are improving.

"Honestly, (this is) the first time I've had a legit shot at winning a plate race in the Cup Series. I'm happy about that,” he said. “When you're close, I was in the exact position I wanted to be in, I didn't want to be leading. I felt like I did a good job with patience and stuff. Made one small mistake there and it cost me the win."

Larson will have two more chances to win at a superspeedway this season as the Cup Series makes one more visit to both Daytona and Talladega in August and October, respectively.

And if past performance means anything, Larson could potentially start on another hot streak in the next few months. The Cup Series will be making visits to Texas for the NASCAR Cup All-Star Race and Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600 next month and then heads to Sonoma and Nashville in June. Larson is the defending champion of all four events.

racer.com

Capps switches to Toyota

Ron Capps has aligned his Ron Capps Motorsports team with Toyota. The team made the announcement Thursday afternoon at zMax Dragway ahead of this weekend’s 4-Wide Nationals at zMax in Concord, N.C. Capps’ Toyota Supra GR Funny Car gives the manufacturer three drivers in the division, alongside J.R. Todd of Kalitta Motorsports and Alexis DeJoria of DC Motorsports.
CONCORD, NC
NBC Sports

NASCAR All-Star Race format revealed

NASCAR unveiled the format Thursday for the May 22 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. The event will include an element with the pit crew in qualifying and award stage winners in the All-Star Race with prime starting spots in the final stage of the event, which pays $1 million to the winner.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Eldora Speedway Results: April 26, 2022 ($22k to win)

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson takes on the Eldora Speedway season opener. Tonight, the half-mile dirt track of Eldora Speedway opens their 2022 racing season. The Rossburg, Ohio track is set to host the FloRacing Night In America event paying $22,022 to win. View Eldora Speedway results below. Kyle Larson and...
ROSSBURG, OH
Racing News

Brandon Sheppard moves to full-time Lucas Late Model driver

Rocket 1 Racing announced they will switch gears for 2022. Brandon Sheppard is the driver of the No. 1 Rocket Chassis house car. Since 2017, Brandon Sheppard has run full-time in the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. On Tuesday, Rocket 1 Racing announced they would be jumping over to run full-time with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
Auto Racing Digest

