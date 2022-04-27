Belhaven community on alert after home invasion

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Belhaven neighbors said they want Jackson police and community members to come together to stop the string of carjackings and home invasions in the area.

“People might feel safe if the road blocks that are going on in West Jackson and South Jackson were more common in this area, especially with the recent wave of crime,” said neighbor, Frezale Smith.

A woman woke up to the sound of her dog barking just before 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday alerting her that someone was inside her home on Piedmont Street. After getting up from bed, that’s when one suspect fired gunshots.

Smith said situations like this is reason to take extra safety precautions.

“In terms of people in the community, they need to walk and travel with each other. And if you are by yourself on the phone, just so you never seem alone or like a target,” said Smith.

But to Julia Kunis, community outreach is a solution she believes could be the cause to stop the crime.

“There just needs to be more from the community’s end and more unity from all parts of Jackson to help stop the crime rate,” said Kunis. “In any city you go to, there is crime. It’s just a matter of how the community responds to that crime so instead of saying these thieves and labeling people with these over generalizations actually let’s get to the root of the problem.”

Jackson police said two suspects were involved in the home invasion. No one was injured. If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact Jackson police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

