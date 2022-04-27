Karol G announces tour with show in Tampa

With so much to do across Tampa Bay, Orlando, and other neighboring cities, it can be hard to allot one whole week to just one place!. Luckily, you can take advantage of a hotel day pass with ResortPass, giving you access to local hotels and resorts for a day to enjoy all that they have to offer without booking an overnight stay. It’s the perfect way to plan a daycation that’s not too far from home.

TAMPA, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO