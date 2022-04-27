ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Karol G announces tour with show in Tampa

 2 days ago
TAMPA, Fla — Latin music fans and those with an ear for reggaeton beats, Karol G will be in Tampa for her "$trip Love Tour" this September. After two successful shows at Coachella Valley...

