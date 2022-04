BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Sea Wolves still have some boxes to check before the puck drops on their season this coming fall, but a major check mark will be written in ink Wednesday, when the team is set to announce its head coach. Fans will be able to attend a meet-and-greet Wednesday night at 6 pm at Val’s Sports Bar & Grill in Ocean Springs, where there will also be a jersey unveiling.

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO