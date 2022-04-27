ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Millard North High School senior accepted into all five military academies

By Ron Johnson
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Eighteen-year-old Noble Rasmussen is a Millard North High School senior set to graduate at the end of May.

"My friends and teachers have always known I’ve been a hard charger in my academic life at school," said Noble Rasmussen. "Just getting things done as early as I can and just so I can have as highest grade as I can."

His drive to be the best is something his parents say he always had.

"We named him Noble to grow up with that honorable character and we’ve seen him carry that throughout his life," said his mother Cheri Rasmussen. "He was a very disciplined young student. Homework and academics came first before he went out and had fun with his friends."

The teen, who has military aspirations after high school was accepted into all five military academies.

Noble's push to "aim high" is sending him to the United States Air Force.

He said he chose the Air Force because he didn’t want to be stuck in a boat, or out somewhere in the Army.

His parents said his mix of academic, athletic and leadership skills made him a candidate for each program.

"All those things put together has been the package that the academies have been wanting," said his father Kirk Rasmussen. "We’re real proud of him."

Noble shared some advice for other teens striving for their own success.

"Stay strong, stay optimistic, and stay motivated," he said. "Just a little bit at a time and a day at a time is how you get through it."

He will start classes at the Air Force Academy starting this summer.

Comments / 3

willie panetta
2d ago

You have a great career choice take your time and think about your dreams and what you would like to pursue and which branch would you benefit from and the benefit you bring your choice..Soldier on…

Reply
3
