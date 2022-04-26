ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions exercise 5th-year option on tight end T.J. Hockenson

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have exercised their fifth-year...

KESQ

Bucs, as expected, pick up 5th-year option on LB Devin White

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have picked up the fifth-year contract option on Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White, who has 15 sacks, four forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries over three NFL seasons. The Bucs announced the expected move on Wednesday. White signed a four-year, $29.315 million deal as the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft. He was a key contributor during Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl championship run two years ago and a first-time Pro Bowl selection last season.
TAMPA, FL
KESQ

Panthers pick up 5th-year option on Brian Burns’ contract

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have picked up the fifth-year option on Pro Bowl defensive end Brian Burns’ contract, keeping him with the team at least through the 2023 season. The Panthers have said they’re hopeful to sign Burns to a long-term contract before that deal is up. The 16th pick in the 2019 draft, Burns has 25 1/2 sacks in his first three seasons. Only Julius Peppers with 30 sacks had more in his first three seasons in Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KESQ

Jets take Cincinnati CB Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner at No. 4

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets are adding some Big Apple Sauce to their defense. Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner was taken by the Jets with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday night. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound shutdown cornerback didn’t allow a touchdown reception in his three-year college career. He’ll join free agent signing D.J. Reed to give coach Robert Saleh a new-look secondary with both considered No. 1-type cornerbacks. The Jets also have the 10th overall pick — the first time in franchise history they have two selections in the top 10.
CINCINNATI, OH
KESQ

Giants take DL Thibodeaux and OT Neal with 5th, 7th picks

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants filled their two biggest needs in the first round, taking edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon and tackle Evan Neal with the No. 5 and 7 overall picks during the NFL draft. The Giants (4-13) had plenty of needs coming into the draft, but the offensive line and putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks were the top two.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
KESQ

Titans trade Brown to Eagles to move up to 18, draft Burks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have traded wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles to move up to No. 18 overall in the NFL draft and selected Arkansas’ Treylon Burks as his replacement. The Titans made the move Thursday night during the draft a week after general manager Jon Robinson said he wouldn’t trade the three-year receiver before the draft. The Titans also received a third-round selection at No. 101 overall. Brown wanted an extension. He was caught on video with 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel recently making clear the Titans weren’t offering more than $20 million a year. The Titans then traded out of the first round in a deal with the Jets.
NASHVILLE, TN
KESQ

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Garrett Wilson ready for the spotlight

Kayvon Thibodeaux doesn’t lack any confidence, already proclaiming himself the best player in the NFL draft. The All-American defensive end from Oregon already talks like an All-Pro. He can go anywhere in the top 10 after initial projections had him as the potential No. 1 pick Thursday night. Ohio State star receiver Garrett Wilson has a quieter confidence. He could be the skill position player selected in the first round or he may slide into the 10-15 range. There’s no consensus in this NFL draft but after months of projections and analysis, it’s time for teams to actually make their picks.
NFL
KESQ

CFL moving hashmarks closer to center of field

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Football League is moving its hashmarks closer to the center of the field and will allow teams to take the ball at the 40-yard line instead of the 35 following a field goal or single under a series of rules changes recently approved by the board of governors. The hashmarks will be 9 yards yards apart instead of the previous 17. Kicks following a safety will be from the 20 instead of the 25. CFL training camps are scheduled to open May 15. Teams will play two exhibition games _ for the first time since 2019 _ and a full 18-game regular campaign opens June 9 with the Montreal Alouettes visiting the Calgary Stampeders.
FOOTBALL
KESQ

Buffalo Bills trade up to draft Florida CB Kaiir Elam 23rd

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo addressed an immediate need by selecting Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam with the 23rd overall pick in the NFL draft. Buffalo moved up two spots to do it. The Bills entered the draft lacking at cornerback with Tre’Davious White’s status uncertain for the start of the season after having reconstructive knee surgery. They also lost Levi Wallace in free agency. The Bills were also scheduled to make two selections on Friday, 57th and 89th overall.
NFL
KESQ

Commanders take Alabama DL Mathis, RB Robinson in NFL draft

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The second day of the NFL draft had a heavy Alabama flavor for the Washington Commanders. Washington selected defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis in the second round and running back Brian Robinson Jr. in the third. Mathis is the third Alabama defensive lineman the team has drafted over the past six years. Robinson is another offensive weapon for new quarterback Carson Wentz. Washington took Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson in the first round. The Commanders have five picks in rounds 4-7 on the final day of the draft.
ASHBURN, VA

