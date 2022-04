Is the Chastain staff about to lose another of their own in The Resident Season 5? It’s possible in the May 3 episode, “Risk.”. As seen in the promo, Dr. Kincaid Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne) quits — she’d been thinking of leaving in the last episode, after one of the men in the fake prescription ring spotted her — and she and Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) will have their own goodbye before everyone sees her off. “You guys are the best,” she says. But as she’s driving away, with Conrad watching, it looks like she’s shot. Watch the video below for a look.

