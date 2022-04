While Northwestern’s regular season ended on a sour note following a 4-1 loss to No. 23 Michigan, the postseason provides an opportunity to press the reset button. The Wildcats (13-8, 8-3 Big Ten) snagged the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, clinching a double-bye and quarterfinals berth. NU will face the winner of Nebraska-Purdue on Friday at noon. While the Cats have not clashed with the Boilermakers this season, they did beat the Cornhuskers 4-1 earlier this month.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO