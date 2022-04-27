Boniface's slippery goal gives Middletown boys lacrosse 10-9 overtime win

Buy Now Middletown’s Vince Flook III, left, fires off a shot on goal despite the defensive efforts of Walkersville’s Paul Garza in the second quarter Tuesday at Walkersville High School. Staff photo by Bill Green

WALKERSVILLE — As he turned around the cage in overtime, Judd Boniface slipped and fell.

It was nothing new for the Middletown and Walkersville boys lacrosse players, who fell victim to the wet grass all evening on the Lions’ field. But instead of turning it over, the Knights’ Boniface kept sliding to a position just in front of Walkersville goalie Wil Muncy.

Seeing an opening, Boniface flicked a shot while still on the ground, and it went past Muncy. That strike was the golden goal, and it led Middletown to a 10-9 win Tuesday night.

“I was just hoping [the ref] didn’t call an in the crease [foul] there,” Boniface said. “Saw the goalie’s legs open up and put it in between, and it was all I could do.”

The remarkable tally would not have been needed had the Lions not tied it up with three seconds remaining in regulation.

Walkersville (6-6) came up with the ball in a mad scramble, and Diego Garza found space down the left side. The long pass came to him, and Garza charged forward with only Knights goalie Gavin Vierling standing between him and the twine. As the clock ticked toward zero, Garza wound up for a roughly 40-foot shot, which zipped past Vierling.

“That’s not the first one he’s done,” Lions coach Randy Clark said. “To see the IQ and the level of candor and ability he has in those last-second plays … he’s an amazing player to watch.”

It was Garza’s third strike of the contest and the third time Walkersville had knotted the game, holding Middletown (7-3) scoreless over the last 10:53 of the fourth quarter as it tacked on a pair of goals to bring the match even.

That was typical of the night — the Knights would tack on a couple of goals, only for the Lions to slowly climb back. Though Walkersville never led, it never trailed by more than three, always within striking distance.

“I’m extremely proud of these guys and how far they’ve come mentality wise,” Clark said. “In the past, we go down by a couple of goals, and it gets in our heads.”

That tightness was in large part due to stellar goalkeeping by Vierling and Muncy. Both made difficult save after difficult save to keep their sides in the contest.

Vierling, who turned in a seven-save effort, snared a long, hard shot early in overtime to spark the winning rally.

“He’s making saves that nobody should be making,” Boniface said of Vierling. “If we didn’t have him in there, these games would be going a whole lot different.”

Muncy, meanwhile, made 12 saves in his best performance of the season, including a pair of point-blank stops right before halftime.

As such, there was no offensive onslaught. Though the usual players lit up the score sheet — Boniface had four goals and Broden Moran had three for Middletown, while Paul Garza netted two for the Lions — Vierling and Muncy kept it tight.

As the game segued into overtime, Middletown found itself in a familiar spot, playing its fifth one-goal game of the season and third in a row. But the field conditions treated the Knights better in those contests, and Sienkowski’s bunch frequently wiped out Tuesday, including on the game’s first and last play.

But on that final slippage, Boniface turned his fall into victory.

“Our kids seem to love chaos, and I don’t know why they don’t want to win in normal time,” Sienkowski said. “They choose to win in chaos time.”

NOTES: In addition to his four goals, Boniface tallied three assists for Middletown. Jake Brandenburg, Jackson Bennett and Colby Rosner each scored once, while Bennett added an assist. Cason Mitchell also had an assist. … Brad Whitehouse scored twice for Walkersville. Gabe Staley and Wyatt Brooks each had a goal. Blake Shoemaker registered an assist.