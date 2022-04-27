ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

‘I wish I could’ve been there’: Family mourns 20-year-old who drowned near Huguenot Memorial Park

By Ben Ryan, Action News Jax
 2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and friends are mourning the loss of 20-year-old Carey Holland Jr. A loving son, brother and friend who Action News Jax is told could brighten your day instantly just with his presence.

The 20-year-old was fishing with friends near Huguenot Memorial Park before deciding to go swimming on Saturday, his family says. When he did, everything changed in the blink of an eye.

His mother said one of the hardest parts was not being there when it happened and that he didn’t get to live out his best years to come.

“His mommy loves him and I wish I could’ve been there to save him and his legacy will live on,” she said.

It was a heartbreaking message Torano Givens has for her son. The 20-year-old went under while swimming near Huguenot Memorial Park. The currents swept him away and he never resurfaced.

“I lost it. I just went into a blur and it’s still a blur,” she said.

Police found his body hours later near Alimacani Park and Boat Ramp, after an intense search on a day with red flag warnings up.

Givens wasn’t there but said her son and two friends were fishing before going swimming afterward and she believes he may not have realized how strong the currents were.

“I was out there at one point... and the further I got there was a dip and I was fighting to get out of that water,” she said. “Huguenot, it’s one of the worst. It’s very scary.”

In those moments, Al Mckenny was on vacation with his family and was right next to Holland Jr. and his friends.

“I said, ‘is he okay’ and at that time I see him try to make a few strokes to swim out, I knew he was in trouble then,” Mckenny said. “He tried three or four-arm strokes and went absolutely nowhere. The guy said, ‘no we need help’ and that’s when I took off my shirt, my glasses and my hat.”

Mckenny says he and a few others swam out to try and help, saying Holland Jr. was probably 25-30 yards out but went under around 40 yards out, adding that it all happened in just under two minutes.

“He went under and just, just never came up,” he said.

Holland Jr. was one of four siblings. Two of his sisters, Carolyn and Ebony Davis, say they’ll always remember their big baby brother.

“I’m just happy I got as much time as I could with you because you were so perfect,” Ebony Davis said.

Givens says Holland Jr. wanted more in life, was proud of every accomplishment and wishes she’d be able to see him succeed as he got older.

“He didn’t have a chance to live his best years out. There was so much he was going to accomplish,” she said.

Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team says the currents could be an issue again moving forward into Wednesday afternoon, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

If you want to help the family, click here.

