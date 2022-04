NORTH STONINGTON — The 2021-22 winter season was quite the debut for a trio of Wheeler High cheerleaders. After cheerleaders sat out all of last season because of the pandemic, sophomores Rose Tardiff and Alexa Cannady and freshman Hannah Wright competed for the first time and performed like experienced standouts. Tardiff made Class S All-State as a flier and joined Cannady, a flier, and Wright, a base, on the All-ECC Division IV team.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO