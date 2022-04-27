ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Parents, teachers plead with DPS to intervene on SED program dissolving

By Alyssa Patrick
WAND TV
 2 days ago

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur parents and teachers are pleading with the school board to try and reverse a plan to shut down a special education program - a decision made by the Macon-Piatt Special Education District. More than a dozen parents of students in the special education program...

www.wandtv.com

WCIA

Teen drowns in Bloomington lake

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Bloomington Police and Fire said that a 19-year-old man has died after he was pulled from a lake Sunday night. Firefighters and police officers were dispatched to White Oak Park at 8 p.m. for a report of someone drowning. They pulled the teen from the water and attempted life-saving measures before […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL

