Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Before we get to the leader board for seasonal snowfall in New York State and the U.S., lets address the 'penguin in the room' for this weather article. Snowfall in April isn't unusual for Rochester, but accumulating snow in late April and May is. At this point in the year the snow season is typically finished for Rochester with the average last day normally around April 15th. That wasn't the case this morning.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO