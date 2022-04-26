ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M gains ground with 2023 DT prospect Jamaal Jarrett

By Cameron Ohnysty
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g2Okd_0fLGTIaU00

Just when you thought that the Aggies were out of contention for one of the top defensive tackle prospects in the 2023 class, look again! During the afternoon of Tuesday, April 26th, the 6’5″ 350-pound defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett took to social media to spread the news that Texas A&M was back in play for his recruitment, tagging the defensive line coach for the Aggies, Elijah Robinson. Texas A&M gave Jarrett an offer on April 22nd, possibly showing that it just took a couple of days for the young man to weigh his options, which now includes the maroon and white.

After announcing his top five schools, ( Georgia , Clemson , LSU , North Carolina , and Auburn ) less than a week ago, the consensus was that A&M might have lost its chance at signing the big man, but Tuesday’s news seems to have thrown them right back in the mix, even if it’s just on the outside looking in. according to 247Sports however, the “crystal ball” of experts give the Georiga Bulldogs a 75% chance of signing Jarrett , but as we know with recruiting, minds swiftly change when new programs enter the conversation.

With the recent recruiting success, the Aggies have sustained a stranglehold of sorts on the recruiting the top defensive linemen, with the 2022 class featuring names like Shemar Stewart (5-Star), Waler Nolan (5-Star), and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (4-Star) , making not only the fan base excited for the future but also giving defensive line prospects like Jamaal Jarrett something to think about during the final leg of his recruiting.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty

Comments / 1

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama backup quarterback Blake Jarrett entered the transfer portal on Tuesday evening, according to Rivals. The sophomore recently joined the Crimson Tide roster this spring as a walk-on after leaving Vanderbilt where he previously went to school. He did not take a snap at Vanderbilt last season. According to Hudl,...
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Four candidates to replace Nick Saban as Alabama coach

Alabama is a perennial championship contender for a reason. The program features a revolving door of player talent and strong coaching, leading to consistently impressive results year in and year out. Key to the Crimson Tide’s success is head coach Nick Saban. So long as he is around, a title...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Caleb Love Reacts To Massive UNC Commitment

Hurbert Davis and UNC landed a massive commitment Wednesday when they landed five-star forward GG Jackson. A consensus top-10 prospect in his class, Jackson marks the highest-rated signing of the Davis era. Not long after the news broke, UNC’s Caleb Love reacted to the Tar Heels latest get. “I...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Cameron, TX
College Station, TX
Sports
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
College Station, TX
College Sports
College Station, TX
Football
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
The Spun

Former Miami Hurricanes Football Player Dead At 24

On Thursday afternoon, the football world learned that former top recruit passed away this week. Sam Bruce, a former 4-star wide receiver who committed to play at Miami, passed away this week, according to a report from TMZ Sports. He was just 24 years old. In a post on the...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Clemson#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Aggies#Lsu#247sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the starting quarterbacks in the Big 12 after Gerry Bohanon's transfer

After having some of the most consistent and high level quarterbacks in the country, the Big 12 will be full of new faces behind center all over the conference this season. Several quarterbacks transferred into the Big 12 this offseason: Texas’ Quinn Ewers, West Virginia’s J.T. Daniels, Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel and Kansas State’s Adrian Martinez. That alone means there will be many new faces under center this year.
NFL
The Spun

Former Georgia LB Indicted, Charged With Raping Woman

Adam Anderson, a former linebacker for the University of Georgia football team, has been indicted and charged with raping a 21-year-old woman. A grand jury reached the decision on Tuesday. The incident occurred sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. on Oct. 29 of 2021, according to reports. The woman reportedly...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Coach Cal’s Son Lands Job: College Basketball World Reacts

After wrapping up his college basketball playing career, former Kentucky guard Brad Calipari – son of John Calipari – has decided to go into coaching. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported on Wednesday that Calipari is set to join the coaching staff at LIU. The Sharks are coached by Derek Kellogg, who previously played for John Calipari at UMass and later worked as his assistant at Memphis.
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

102K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy