Kris Jenner's partner Corey Gamble claims he witnessed Blac Chyna violently beat Rob Kardashian in 2016 and that Chyna said she wouldn't like Rob if he wasn't part of the family

By Azmi Haroun
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

Corey Gamble at "The Kardashians" Hulu premiere.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA

  • Kris Jenner's partner told an LA courtroom that he witnessed Blac Chyna abuse Rob Kardashian.
  • Corey Gamble, Jenner's partner, said that he had to physically intervene to stop her on Dec. 15, 2016.
  • Gamble said that afterwards, Chyna said "I wouldn't like this fat fucker if he wasn't part of the family!"

Kris Jenner's partner entrepreneur and talent manager Corey Gamble told jurors that he personally witnessed Blac Chyna physically abuse Rob Kardashian on December 15, 2016, and had to intervene to stop it, during his testimony in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday.

Gamble told the court that on the morning of December 15, 2016, Kris Jenner's phone rang around 7 a.m., and her son Rob was calling. Gamble said that he "could hear Chyna screaming in the background."

"She was telling Rob 'Fuck you, I'm going to kill you, you fat motherfucker.' It was a hostile situation, I put on whatever clothes were closest to me and left to the house," Gamble said.

At the time, Rob and Chyna were living in Kylie Jenner's house, which Gamble said was four to five blocks away in the Hidden Hills neighborhood near Calabasas, California. The incident on December 15, 2016, has taken a center stage in Chyna's defamation suit against Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian.

Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, is seeking $100 million in damages from the Kardashian-Jenners. She claims they unfairly trash-talked her to E! Network executives five years ago, alleging the family led to her "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" spinoff series "Rob & Chyna" being canceled.

Last week, Chyna alleged that the physical confrontation was the pair "just being silly," and celebrating the renewal of "Rob & Chyna," but that the mood turned when Rob stole her phone, jealous behavior that she alleged continued throughout their relationship. The family alleges that Chyna drank heavily that night and later threatened to kill Rob , holding an unloaded gun to his head at one point.

Gamble was one of the only other people who were present that day during the confrontation — and the second to testify. (Chyna, also discussed the events of that day during her testimony.)

He told jurors that he drove over to Kylie's house "within two minutes," and when he entered he saw Chyna screaming at Rob with a rod in her hand.

"Whatever was in her hand, she threw down. She grabbed a long charger cord on the ground and started whipping it at him and started hitting him," before Gamble said he inserted himself between the pair.

"I could smell the alcohol heavy on her," he added.

Gamble told the court that he instructed Rob to get his car keys to leave the premises as he attempted to cordon Chyna off in another room, and "realized I had blocked Rob in with my car."

Gamble described trying to leave to move his car quickly without letting Rob and Chyna have contact again.

When he moved his car and Rob tried to get into his, Gamble said that Chyna "was punching him in the back of the head, and threw a chair at the front of the car, and then tried to throw a patio table, which I took from her."

Gamble said that once Rob was able to drive away, he temporarily hid Chyna's keys so that she wouldn't drive after him. After Rob left, Gamble said that Chyna, still angry from the incident, said "I wouldn't like this fat fucker if he wasn't part of the family!"

"As far as I know, December 15, 2016, that's when the relationship was over. I grew up around that kind of behavior, it reminds me of everything. I understood it was not going to stop," Gamble said of the alleged mix of alcohol and physical abuse.

The trial continues on Wednesday and is slated to last through Friday.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 5

I Am Telling You The Truth
1d ago

This has nothing to do with you. Stay out it. You're a boyfriend, not family

Reply
7
