Cyclist rescued after fall down cliff near Pinnacle Mountain
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A cyclist had to be rescued Tuesday evening after falling 30 feet off a cliff near Pinnacle Mountain.
According to Pulaski County officials, the biker was on a trail near the Pinnacle Mountain Visitor Center when they fell down the mountainside.
Investigators say the person suffered a head injury in the fall.
Several agencies assisted in the rescue.
