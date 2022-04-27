ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT "Metallic Silver"

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpressing a look similar to the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG CO.JP “Tokyo” from 2020, we now have an official look at the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT “Metallic Silver.” Following...

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Denim"

Continuing to deliver standout women’s exclusive releases, Jordan Brand is now readying the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim.”. The upcoming take on the classic features white tumbled leather upper bases accented by weathered blue denim overlays. The contrasting element is continued on the Swoosh, “NIKE AIR” tongue tags and Wings motif branding. While metallic gold Jumpman lace dubraes and white midsoles paired with light blue rubber outsoles round up the design of the shoe.
APPAREL
A Release Date for the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Surfaces

Following early looks and rumors, we now have a release date for the Off-White™ x. Expected to release in both “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black,” the takes on the classic lifestyle silhouette are set to continue the late Virgil Abloh‘s partnership with Nike/Jordan Brand. The shoe...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Closer Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Military Black"

Jordan Brand has got some serious heat in the cannon ready to be fired out throughout the Spring and Summer seasons, and one colorway that has got sneakerheads ready to splurge on is the Air Jordan 4 “Military Black.” Mock-ups of the shoes started to trickle out during Fall 2021, but now we’ve got a snapshot of what the shoes will look like.
APPAREL
Air Jordan 6 "Chrome" Rumored Release Date Revealed

One of the most beloved Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 6. This is for good reason as it is the first shoe that Michael Jordan ever won a championship in. This is one of those shoes that continues to get dope new colorways, and in 2022, Jordan Brand is certainly giving it a ton of support, as they should. It's one of those models that will stand the test of time, and fans will forever cop new models if they are readily available.
APPAREL
Simone Biles Continues Her Swimwear Streak in a High-Leg One-Piece

Simone Biles's swimsuit style continues to reign supreme. Just a few weeks after rocking tons of chic bikinis on vacation in Turks and Caicos, the Olympic gymnast offered another peek at her endless swimwear collection. While lounging poolside on April 7, Biles exuded spring vibes in a pastel purple one-piece by Riot Swim. The first photo of her Instagram gallery showcases some of the suit's key details: it has one shoulder strap, a trendy tie belt around the waist, and cuts super high at the hips. She also posted a second snap on Instagram to show off the back of the swimsuit, which features a sizable cutout.
CELEBRITIES
Lizzo Impressively Hikes in 7-Inch Gun-Shaped Heels With Pink Bodysuit While Promoting New Music

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo shows that even dirt can’t stop her from wearing statement-making shoes. In a video posted on Instagram Tuesday, the “Rumors” singer sat on a hill covered in dirt while wearing a contrasting outfit as she read “Why I Love Men: The Joys of Dating.” She promoted forthcoming new music in caption, noting “About Damn Time” releases on April 14. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) The “Truth...
YOGA
After Searching For A Dress To Fit Her Curves, The First Daughter Of Houston Jumped The Broom In A Stunning Custom Beaded Bridal Gown

"I felt beautiful on my wedding day. I didn't feel beautiful for a plus-sized or curvy bride; I felt like a beautiful bride." “I immediately started to cry,” Ashley Turner recalls after seeing the first sketch of what would be her bridal gown. A “Curvy Fashionista” known for her style blog The Curvy Paige, Ashley didn’t have the best experience when she first searched for a wedding dress. As she shared with us last fall, boutiques that had gowns she could fit were filled with offerings that lacked the glamour. Boutiques with better, more flashy options were missing gowns in her size.
HOUSTON, TX
Nike Responds After Tiger Woods Wearing FootJoy Golf Shoes Goes Viral

Click here to read the full article. There are a few athletes who are synonymous with Nike, and Tiger Woods is near the top of the list. So it was particularly jarring when the golf icon was spotted in something without Swoosh branding. With The Masters looming, Woods was photographed during a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Sunday. However, he did not have Nike footwear laced up. Instead, the athlete was wearing a pair of all-black FootJoy shoes. The images got golf fans talking, although Woods has not addressed his FootJoy footwear — but Nike has. “Like...
AUGUSTA, GA
Lifestyle
Zoom
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion
Apparel
Place
Tokyo, JP
Drake Spotted in Another NOCTA x Nike Zoom Flight 95

Taking his usual courtside seat at a Toronto Raptors game last week, Drake was spotted in another pair of his NOCTA x. Zoom Flight 95. Expected to release later this year, the latest pair comes in an alternate colorway centered around a clean white base. The NOCTA x Nike Zoom...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Official Images of the CLOT x Air Jordan 5 Low

After joining hands with Nike earlier in 2022 on a chromed-out Flux Dunk High, CLOT is now slated to reunite with the folks at Jordan Brand to push out a new Air Jordan 5 Low collaboration. For this upcoming design, Edison Chen and his team have remixed the lifestyle silhouette...
APPAREL
Rick Ross Shows Off His New Tank With Louis Vuitton Seats

Ahead of the Rick Ross Car Show, Rick Ross took to Instagram to share his latest pick-up. Joining the vehicles the rapper has recently added to his arsenal is a massive camouflage tank. Set to be on display at the event held at Rick Ross’ Georgia residence, the armored fighting...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Check Out the Nike Air More Uptempo “Black Royal”

Is expanding the colorways of its Air More Uptempo silhouette in classic shades. Named “Black Royal,” the 90s shoe has been dipped in shades of royal blue and black. The shoe features a black leather base with mesh tongues, perforations and an air cushion sole. The large “AIR” that appears on each shoe also comes in black with a vibrant blue outline. Additional blue detailing extends to the back of the shoe and the branded insoles. Finishing off the design is a gray Nike Swoosh.
APPAREL
Air Jordan 5 "Regal Pink" Is Fashioned With Spring-Ready Pastels

Jordan Brand is investing a noticeable amount of energy into its Air Jordan 5 this year as it has a collaboration with CLOT and a multi-pair “We the Best” collection on the way with DJ Khaled. And to add to the excitement, Michael Jordan’s sportswear imprint is beefing up its catalog this season with the Air Jordan 5 “Regal Pink” makeup that has just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
APPAREL
Official Images of the Nike Air Force 1 Low "White Python"

Continues to celebrate the Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary with an exotic rendition of the classic silhouette. Nike is releasing the beloved Air Force 1 Low in another crisp all-white iteration, this time, bringing a wild flare to their latest “White Python” model. The shoes is constructed with a tumbled leather base and feature open mesh tongues and suede python snakeskin texture-like print overlays. The entire shoe sits atop a grey rubber outsole and sail midsole to round out the design. The same grey color is also seen in the lining of the shoe.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Jordan Brand Adds a Stealth Air Jordan 1 Mid to the "Inside Out" Series

Following a number of installments, Jordan Brand looks to release a new Air Jordan 1 Mid in addition to the “Inside Out” series in a stealth black and gray colorway. The Brand recently released an Air Jordan 1 Low variation after kicking off the year with a light neutral edition.
APPAREL
Take a First Look at the Hello Kitty x Nike Air Presto

To celebrate the 30th-anniversary of Hello Kitty, an ultra-limited batch of Hello Kitty x. Air Prestos, estimated to be around 12 pairs, were released to friends and family in 2004. Following a series of rumors earlier this year ignited by leaked images of collaborative apparel, a modern revival of the Hello Kitty x Nike Air Presto has now been confirmed.
APPAREL
Take an On-Foot Look at the sacai x Nike Cortez

Continuing the looks at the upcoming sacai x Cortez, we now have an on-foot look at the continuation of Chitose Abe‘s collaborative partnership with Nike. Part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Cortez this year, the shoe was revealed alongside sacai’s Pre-Fall Women’s and Fall/Winter 2022 Men’s collections.
APPAREL

