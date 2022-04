Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers. The Twins have only started Arraez once against a southpaw this season, but he has been in the lineup for every game against a righty. Gilberto Celestino is replacing Arraez in the starting lineup to hit ninth and play center field. Byron Buxton is at designated hitter.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO