Lake City, FL

Lake City responds to gunfire incident in NW Wilson Street

By WCJB Staff
WCJB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police are seeking information regarding a gun-related incident that occurred on Tuesday morning. Officers...

www.wcjb.com

Comments / 1

WCTV

Standoff situation near Lake Iamonia ends in suicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman shot at deputies as they responded to a report about a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon, leading to a standoff situation near Iamonia Landing Road according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the recovery of a stolen vehicle at around 12:30...
LEON COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Delivery driver arrested for stealing gun at shooting range

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One delivery driver was arrested after he allegedly stole a gun from a Pensacola shooting range Monday. Yanique Ivey-Toure was arrested Monday, April 25, after deputies were called to a shooting range at the 6400 block of Pensacola Boulevard. Escambia County deputies were called for a report of a stolen […]
PENSACOLA, FL
First Coast News

Couple found dead in home were renovating the house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple who were found dead in their home were renovating it before the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found their bodies on Tuesday, neighbors said. They couple were found in a house on Hollings Street in the Oceanway neighborhood on the northside of Jacksonville. Neighbors told First...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS LA

Family found decomposing in Irvine home identified by police

Police on Thursday identified a family that was found severely decomposing in an Irvine home.The residents of the home, 63-year-old Serge Poirier and 54-year-old Karina Poirier, were identified with dental records, Irvine police said. Investigators believe the third person is 21-year-old Morgan Poirier, but a positive identification is pending DNA results.Police say all three Poiriers sustained a gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the deaths continue to be investigated as a murder-suicide. Irvine police went to the home at 58 Riverboat on April 6 to conduct a welfare check at the request of extended family members of the residents. Canadian authorities said the family was concerned that they had been unable to reach the residents for more than a year.When the officers entered the home, they found the severely decomposed bodies of three adults and indications that the deaths were a murder-suicide.Anyone with more information about the deaths can contact Irvine police Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
Evie M.

The Devil Tree in St. Lucie could be connected to one of Florida's first serial killers. Would you visit?

This isn't the actual Devil Tree in St. Lucie, Florida. I couldn't find an imagine I could use."Old Devil Tree 老妖树" by 小猫王 is marked with CC BY-SA 2.0. When it comes to the weird, wild, shocking, and creepy, Florida can't be beat. Seriously. I grew up as a California native and I thought we were the weirdest. It's one of the reasons I love living in Orlando. And while I've poked around a little here, there's so much more to unpack around Florida, and my eye is now drawn to St. Lucie. Particularly, one of the most haunted spots in all of Florida, the Devil Tree.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Father killed in shooting after leaving Phillips Highway nightclub

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville father was shot and killed on Saturday morning, according to his loved ones. Family members shared photos of the 39-year-old father named Johnathan Franklin with First Coast News. He was killed during a shooting after leaving a nightclub located on Phillips Highway, his family said.

