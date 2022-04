Philadelphia Phillies infielder Johan Camargo is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. Camargo started the last five games at shortstop in place of Didi Gregorius, but he is returning to a utility bench role now that Gregorius is back from his hand injury. Phillies manager Joe Girardi said that he still expects Camargo to see consistent playing time at various positions.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO